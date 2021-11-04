Watch the PM, inform about banks and even take lunch boxes: see the role of the dead caretaker in Varginha – Rádio Itatiaia

Police sources believe he played an effective role in helping the gang

Born in Elói Mendes, a city in the south of Minas, caretaker Adriano Garcia, aged 47, is among the 26 members of the ‘new cangaço’ gang killed during a joint operation by the Military Police (PM) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) in Varginha, last Sunday (31). But who is homegrown? What is his participation in the plan?

Information gathered by reporter Renato Rio Neto, from Itatiaia, with public security sources show that Adriano had different roles in the criminal plan. He was the local contact of the gang, had the function of monitoring the hours of movement of police officers at the police headquarters in the city, passing on information about the location of banks and even fetching lunch boxes for the members of the new cangaço.

Investigations should point out how the gang got to the caretaker. However, he already had several stints with the police. The report of Itatiaia had access to Adriano’s criminal record. The first registration took place in 2011 and the tickets have multiplied over the years, with crimes of theft, illegal possession of a bladed weapon, disobedience and bodily harm.

Police sources believe he played an effective role in aiding the gang during the days the criminals were there.

The joint operation of the PM and the PRF began in the early hours of last Sunday (31) in two sites on the outskirts of Varginha. The suspects gathered an arsenal of warfare in the two buildings in the urban perimeter of Varginha, such as point 50 machine guns, weapons that even bring down aircraft. According to the police, there was a confrontation and an intense shooting. The 26 criminals died.

There are indications that the suspects killed in the confrontation with the police were members of the First Command of the Capital (PCC), in São Paulo.

What is new cangaço?

Used to designate gangs specialized in large bank robberies, the expression “novo cangaço” was coined about three decades ago in Brazil. Bands are responsible for crimes of great repercussion, such as the assault on the Banco do Brasil unit in Araçatuba, São Paulo, where the suspects intended R$ 90 million and impacted the country with images of people used as human shields.

In Minas Gerais, as well as in other regions of the country, suspects do not arrive in cities without being armed with strong weapons – such as high-caliber machine guns capable of bringing down aircraft, rifles and pistols; some also use armored cars, and ballistic vests are indispensable items for these criminals. The actions of the new cangaço are marked by extreme violence.