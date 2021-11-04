“We are going to sell Petrobras on the 1st day of government”, says pre-candidate for Novo

posted on 11/03/2021 4:30 pm



(credit: Raphael Felice/CB/DA.PRESS)

Political scientist Felipe d’Avila said he intends to privatize Petrobras on the first day of his administration. The statement was given during the official announcement of his pre-candidacy for the presidency by the Novo party this Wednesday (3/10).

“We are going to sell Petrobras on the first day of government. The company has been used as a corruption mechanism by populism by left and right governments.”

Asked about how to convince Congress to approve the sale of the state-owned companies, the pre-candidate stated that the problem with regard to “important agendas” is due to the lack of government command and priority in the government’s agenda.

“The National Congress, when you know how to present the issues, it approves, yes, as some have already been approved. The Congress does not advance with important reforms because it has no government leadership. The government does not prioritize the agenda and does not put itself on the line of forward to contribute to those who have the same agenda. We, if elected, will have a clear consensus regarding the priority of our agenda,” he explained.