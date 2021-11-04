We can’t wait anymore, says Secretary of Education about in-person classes

posted on 11/4/2021 06:00 / updated on 11/04/2021 07:18



The Secretary of Education of the Federal District, Hélvia Paranaguá – (credit: Marcelo Ferreira/CB/DA Press)

The “very good” data regarding the situation of covid-19 in the Federal District made it the appropriate time to return 100% in person to classes. This is what the Secretary of Education, Hélvia Paranaguá believes. This Wednesday (11/3), on the program CB.Power — partnership of mail with TV Brasília — the head of the ministry highlighted that the schools have been ready since August, when there was a gradual and staggered resumption of activities in the public network. Now, the agency intends to address the issue of school dropouts and the imbalance in learning due to discrepancies in access to virtual education. Read the main excerpts from the interview given to journalist Ana Maria Campos.

Public schools return to 100% in-person classes. What was the situation you found when visiting them?

I found a moment of great joy. After almost two years — we have been without classes since March 2020 —, in August, we returned alternating (students weekly). Today (Wednesday), the classes met their classmates. The students were elated. School is the ideal place for them to be right now. I visited five in Gama, from kindergarten to high school. Everywhere, it was the same feeling of joy at returning to college.

Do you believe that we have reached a point in the pandemic where people can live closer together?

The data is very good. We have been very careful and very concerned about the issue of the safety of education professionals. Schools have complied with all safety protocols. The moment the child arrives at the door of the school, the body temperature is checked. There are washbasins from the smallest, for kindergarten, to the tallest, depending on the child’s age; in addition to alcohol gel in all indoor and outdoor areas of the school. The schools have been prepared to receive students and teachers safely since August.

At home, in virtual classes, did students learn?

Unfortunately, we don’t have the so-called virtual class, the one that is synchronous, in which the teacher teaches the content, and the student, at home, follows up on the computer or on the phone. In all schools, we have a series of internet problems. And in rural areas, it’s very difficult. What we consider (have) in DF is a remote class mediated by technology: the teacher makes a video with the material and sends it to the student via WhatsApp or takes printed material. So it didn’t have a single form. And the result (from remote learning) will be different for that. Some schools that had more advanced technology will advance further than those that didn’t. In this work to reinforce what was most penalized, we will have to make a very heavy intervention.

How was the negotiation with the Teachers’ Union?

Regarding their intention to stop and the firmness of the (Education) secretariat in keeping the classes, they allege exactly the issue of safety. But we can’t wait any longer; students need to return to routine. Today, the student spends five days at school and nine at home. This break in routine is bad in every way, especially in the learning process, which is interrupted. The week he stays home, the class is a remote class, assisted by technology. In fact, he takes the school activity to do at home, it’s not that class as it is supposed to be: with everyone together discussing and debating. And this is very important.

In the case of dropouts, with the return of all students, will it be possible to assess whether the children are out of school?

Unfortunately, we have some data collected, mainly from children in situations of social vulnerability — such as high school boys who went to work because their father was unemployed. Many (students) receive Bolsa Família and other (benefits from) social programs, but it turned out that they did not return to school, because school attendance was essential to receive the money. This was removed, so they dropped out of school. Now, let’s do an active search to bring them back. These students need to be in the educational environment.