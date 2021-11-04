Wells zero hospitalizations in clinical beds per covid-19

Poços de Caldas does not currently have hospitalizations in clinical beds for covid-19. The information is in the epidemiological bulletin released by the Municipal Health Department on Wednesday (3). However, there are two local patients in ICUs.

There were 14 cases registered in the last five days and the moving average of confirmed cases dropped to 3.86. The number of patients being followed up also decreased and now there are 18.

No new deaths were registered and the moving average of deaths remains at 0.14. The most recent death occurred on October 28th.

The occupancy rate of exclusive ICU beds for covid-19 rose to 6.85%. In addition to the two local patients, there are three from other municipalities (Alfenas, Candeias and Machado).

Vaccination

Today the vaccination numbers in the city were updated. To date, 77.78% of the population received the first dose and 66.18% the second. See below for the vaccinometer and the epidemiological bulletin.