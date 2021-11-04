What changes with the arrival of 5G? Discover the possibilities of technology | Technology

5G, a new mobile connection technology, will start arriving in Brazil in 2022 – first in large cities and over time in other municipalities in the country.

Immediately, people who connect to the network will experience a higher speed for downloading and sending files by cell phone and less delay in video calls.

That’s because the 5G can be up to 100 times faster than 4G connections and will have the so-called low latency (a minimum response time, responsible for the “delay” that happens in calls).

The technology won’t always reach its absolute speeds, but the improvement should be significant.

The evolution of the network will allow many objects to be connected to the internet at the same time: cell phone, car, traffic light, clock. All this can already be linked to 4G, but an improvement is expected so that everything works more stably.

Improvements in speed, response time and network reliability promise to open up a range of applications.

Remote surgeries, for example, are more likely to happen when the network offers minimal response time.

The same goes for autonomous cars, which are still being tested. Currently, vehicles that drive alone process a lot of information without relying on the internet.

If all vehicles can connect to the network, they will be able to exchange information with each other and “outsource” information processing to remote data centers.

4G’s response time is still not fast enough to do all that, and it doesn’t support so many devices connected at the same time.

1 of 4 Infographic shows 5G applications. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1 Infographic shows 5G applications. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1

The 5G could revolutionize the smartphone itself, as the high speeds would allow many tasks to stop being processed on the device’s chip and start happening in the cloud, borrowing the power of computers.

The same can happen with medical accessories such as bracelets and connected watches.

In practical and day-to-day terms, video calls must become clearer, the online gaming experience must also be enhanced, live video streams must crash less, and losing signal in a crowd will be rarer.

None of this will happen overnight – technology advances incrementally, each day a little better.

In addition, an adaptation of equipment will be necessary: ​​operators need to install antennas and people will have to buy devices compatible with the network.

2 of 4 Infographic shows advantages of 5G over 4G. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1 Infographic shows advantages of 5G over 4G. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/Arte G1

Wilson Cardoso, a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) and director of solutions at Nokia in Latin America, recalls uses of the internet that became possible with 4G and draws a parallel with the novelty.

“We didn’t have Uber in 3G because the characteristics that Uber asks for, of location, of speed, weren’t available. These applications came with the spread 4G networks. When we have the spread 5G, we will have sensors and new applications”, he told the g1 last March.

When 3G was still the predominant technology, uploading a video or photo to a social network without using Wi-Fi took a long time.

Watch a video on YouTube? The chances of crashing in half was great – and it was very expensive (operators always charged for the amount of data used).

Today, with 4G, we publish stories and TikToks in a matter of seconds and see the contents of friends on the bus, in the bar, in the waiting room… Social networks have conquered their space along with the advancement of internet speed.

3 of 4 5G Logo — Photo: ERIC PIERMONT/AFP 5G logo — Photo: ERIC PIERMONT/AFP

5G will arrive first to consolidate these changes and trim some rough edges – live streams still crash in some cases, and that should change with the new network.

Afterwards, the network must allow for the emergence of news. The metaverse, new obsession of Facebook owner Mark Zuberberg, will only be possible with a fast and reliable internet – in addition to the other applications already mentioned.

Does 5G replace fixed internet?

Not. The 5G is very powerful and promises faster speeds even than what we have at home, but the trend is that the mobile network will serve as a complement, just as it does today.

To connect your computer, light bulbs, vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, among dozens of other things, Wi-Fi will still be the main bridge to the internet.

5G is the mobile network, for those things that need to connect to the internet while on the move.

4 of 4 Fixed internet cable — Photo: Mario Alberto Magallanes Trejo/FreeImages Fixed internet cable — Photo: Mario Alberto Magallanes Trejo/FreeImages

For Eduardo Tude, president of Teleco, a telecommunications consulting company, the internet will also evolve. The need to install more fiber optic cables in cities to meet connectivity demands could accelerate the entire infrastructure.

“For 5G to offer speed, it is also necessary to arrive with optical fiber in the antenna”, he explains.

Operators generally do not offer exclusive access to one type of network technology, but charge for the data allowance used. The more you browse, the more you pay.

The companies have not yet defined whether there will be price adjustments in their packages, as it will take months before the technology is available.

The power of 5G will be better used if the data is cheaper – loading a video in 4K resolution will be much faster, but an hour of transmission in this quality consumes about 7 GB of data, while in 720p (HD) the consumption is close to 1GB.

For Marina Pita, executive coordinator of Intervozes, an entity that monitors the debate on the implementation of 5G in Brazil, there is still no expectation of a reduction in internet prices.

Despite this, data show that the internet has become cheaper over the past few years.

There is no official survey by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) with the history of prices for mobile connection, but there is for fixed broadband – which helps to paint a general picture of internet access in Brazil.

According to the agency, the average value per 1 megabit per second (Mbps) of fixed broadband was BRL 21.18 in 2010 and rose to BRL 3.50 in 2019 – a reduction of 83%. However, there is a long way to go.

Cost is one of the main obstacles to internet access in Brazil

For many Brazilians, the most attractive options are plans that do not consume data when accessing certain applications, such as WhatsApp – which limits the web experience as a whole.

Initial access to 5G should be concentrated in the largest cities in the country and in wealthier regions – this is because operators must install the antennas in neighborhoods with a greater demand for the connection, and the technology is still compatible with few cell phones (which generally cost more ).

The edict that will allow operators to exploit the network commercially foresees, however, regional lots, seen as a means to expand competition beyond the large operators and, thus, ensure that more regions have quality connections.

Companies that win the regional lots will have to install 5G antennas in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants by the end of 2029.