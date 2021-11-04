What is 5G connection and how will it change our lives soon?

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) will hold this Thursday the first auction of 5G connection, the new generation of mobile internet, in which 15 companies will participate. Those who win the dispute will be responsible for purchasing and installing equipment and transmission towers for the signal of the new internet network and will have the right to operate the service for 20 years.

According to Marcelo Zuffo, associate professor in the department of electronic systems engineering at Poli-USP and member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), new generations of mobile telephony appear every ten years, approximately – and every time this occurs, the expectation is always that there are performance improvements in the voice and video functionalities of smartphones. This time, however, it’s different. The 5G service should bring a big news, which is the possibility of connecting all things.

“This is a technological revolution that was called the Internet of Things, or Internet of Things. A very clear example that we currently have is Apple’s smart watch,” says the professor. “With 5G in use, small devices will be installed in all kinds of things: buttons, canes, pet collars. That way, it would be possible to track an elderly person who got lost on the street, for example,” he adds.

Another big difference between 5G and 4G connections is speed: the new technology should be somewhere around ten to one hundred times faster than the mobile internet generation in use today. The change, of course, will bring a wave of investments in Brazil’s communication infrastructure – and, consequently, also a series of opportunities in the service sectors, such as applications, transport and agriculture.

According to the CEO of Deep Center, an information management company, Gabriel Camargo, the 5G connection promises to deliver, initially, 10 to 20 Gbps of speed in a latency of just 1 millisecond. In practice, the connection would take place in real time.

“Furthermore, 5G can easily keep 1 million people connected per square kilometer, something that is unthinkable nowadays, as we have serious infrastructure and communications problems in the country. stadiums, they must have experienced connection problems due to overloading,” he says.

With so many performance improvements and technological advances, experts guarantee that 5G will certainly be more expensive, but, to the relief of Brazilians, the technology will not be an imposition. Everyone will be able to continue using their old cell phones and devices without any problem. According to Zuffo, the new generations of mobile internet always “talk” with the previous ones, which in this case are 3G, 4G and even 2G connections.

Challenges for implementing 5G in Brazil

A survey by test technology company Viavi Solutions released in June this year shows that currently the three countries with the most cities where 5G connection is available are China (376), the United States (284) and the Philippines (95). In Brazil, in turn, there are still a series of barriers to be overcome for the technology to be properly implemented, the first of which is infrastructure.

According to Gabriel Camargo, the gateway for companies, which appears in the auction notice on Thursday, is the use of a frequency band that is already well developed in Brazil, 3.5 Gh – but, as the frequency is louder than widely used ones, the signal has less coverage and range. Therefore, investments in antennas and equipment will be needed to increase and amplify the signal range. This should be the main investment of telecommunications companies that will work with 5G.

"The frequency range to be used by 5G is currently used by satellite dishes that carry open TV to 30% of the Brazilian population. Of the 72 million households, 21.5 million use satellite dishes in the country. So, there are still many tests and investments to be done ahead," he says.





