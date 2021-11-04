what to expect for stock exchange and exchange in Brazil this Thursday By Investing.com



© Reuters.



By Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – The market wakes up today, 04, echoing the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios at the Chamber and with an eye on the 5G auction. At 9:21 am, the futures retreated 0.52%, while it advanced 0.47%, at R$ 5.6085.

In the United States, the good mood takes over after speeches indicate the beginning of a slowdown until the end of this month in the pace of purchases of bonds. The 100 futures advance 0.39%, while the and the rise 0.18% and 0.04%, respectively.

On Wednesday, Brazil registered 164 new deaths from Covid-19, which brought the total number of fatal victims of the disease in the country to 608,235, informed the Ministry of Health. There were also 14,661 new cases of coronaviruses, with total infections confirmed in the country advancing to 21,835,785, added the folder.

The Chamber of Deputies approved by 312 votes to 144 the base text of the PEC dos Precatórios, which authorizes the government not to pay part of its judicial debts and which also changes the spending ceiling to allow for more expenses in the next year, such as payment of the Brazil Aid.

It is still necessary to decide on eight highlights, but the vote was left for next Tuesday. The bill also needs to be voted on in the second round before going to the Senate.

The text’s rapporteur, Hugo Motta (Republicanos-PB), used a “regulatory maneuver” to present a new version of the amendments in the plenary, even though the internal regulations prohibit this in this voting phase. The opposition promised to challenge this fact in the Supreme Court (STF).

The PEC will open a space of at least R$ 15 billion in this year’s budget and R$ 83 billion in 2022. This is because the government will pay only R$ 44 billion in court orders and will postpone another R$ 45 billion to the following year.

News of the day

Export from – Brazil’s fresh beef exports dropped to 82,18 thousand tons in October, pressured by the suspension of purchases from its main importer, China, which has been going on for about 60 days, according to data from the Foreign Trade Secretariat ( Secex) this Wednesday. In October last year, the country shipped 162.6800 tonnes of the protein abroad, according to Secex.

5G – Anatel should hold the 5G auction today, in which 15 companies are interested. Access to 5G should reach large urban centers by July 2022 to the technology, while other municipalities can wait up to eight years for the technology.

Caged 2020 – , a number 46.82% lower than the one presented previously. The drop is explained by the incorporation of information sent after the deadline by the companies, says Valor Econômico.

US unemployment insurance – Last week’s benefits in the US totaled 269,000 benefits, against 283 thousand last week. The market forecast was 275,000 orders.

agenda of the day

Jair Bolsonaro – 5th National Control Forum – Post-pandemic Education: Challenges and Opportunities; 5G Auction; Meeting with Joaquim Leite, Minister of the Environment; Meeting with Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Paulo Guedes – Speaker at the GRI Club Meeting; 5G Auction; Meeting of Federal Deputy Joaquim Passarinho (PSD-PA); Meeting with the Special Secretary for Foreign Trade and International Affairs, Roberto Fendt; Meeting of the President of the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), Sergio Díaz-Granados.

Campos Neto – Internal dispatches in Basel, Switzerland.

corporate news

PetroRio (SA:) – PetroRio had R$ 125.16 million in the third quarter, compared to a loss of 117.7 million a year earlier, driven by non-cash effects and by the high price of . , versus R$203.72 million a year earlier, amid strong operating results.

Itaú – Itaú Unibanco (SA:) increased 34.8% in the third quarter compared to the previous year, driven by loans to individuals and lower provisions. Recurring net income, which excludes extraordinary items, was R$6.779 billion. , against 15.7% in the same stage of 2020.

JBS (SA:) – A, controllers of the food company, will sue the company.

United (SA:) – Unidas had R$267.3 million in the third quarter, more than twice as much as a year earlier.

Overcome (SA:) – Ultrapar reduced its operating result projection for 2021, citing more pressured margins in its network of Ipiranga gas stations. The projection for Ebitda in 2021 went from BRL 3.8 billion to BRL 4.65 billion to BRL 3.75 billion to BRL 4.13 billion.

Cielo (SA:) – Cielo’s was R$ 211.9 million from July to September, an increase of 111.1% over a year earlier.

The company also informed that the sale of its wholly owned subsidiary Multidisplay Comércio e Serviços Tecnológicos (M4U) to the Bemobi Mobile Tech SA (SA:)

GPA (SA:) – GPA had BRL 88 million in the third quarter, worse than the negative result of BRL 63 million registered a year earlier. Adjusted Ebitda was R$794 million, down 15.9% year-on-year.

CCR (SA:) – The operator of infrastructure concessions CCR said on Wednesday that its subsidiary RodoNorte received a fine of R$ 75.58 million from the general controller of Paraná, which also prohibited the company from participating in public tenders in the state for two years.

Xp (NASDAQ:) – The XP financial group had an adjusted R$ 1 billion in the third quarter, growth of 82% over the performance of a year before, with revenue and margin expansion. The company saw assets under custody rise 40% in the period, to R$789 billion, with net funding of R$219 billion.

Arezzo (SA:) and Grupo Soma (SA:) – Arezzo said on Wednesday that it has discussions with “several potential partners”, but that it has not signed any document involving Grupo Soma. Valor Econômico had published that Arezzo approached the group for an acquisition.

Arezzo – Arezzo recorded BRL 77.5 million in the third quarter of 2021. In the adjusted criterion, profit was BRL 82 million, a 193% increase compared to the same period in 2020. Ebitda, in turn, totaled R$118.6 million.

Voucher (SA:) – Vale concluded the deposit in court of the amount of R$ 4.4 billion foreseen for the Income Transfer Program to those affected by the rupture of the Brumadinho dam (MG).

Course (SA:) – The Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) announced this Wednesday that it has imposed a fine of R$ 247.1 million on Rumo for abusing its dominant position and creating difficulties for its rail transport rival in exporting .

CSN (SA:) – CSN’s adjusted net debt ended September this year at BRL 14.775 billion, an increase of 123% compared to the BRL 13.228 billion registered at the end of June. CSN says that, despite the increase, consolidated net debt remains below the guidance expected for the end of the year.

CSN Mineração (SA:) – CSN Mineração’s in the third quarter of 2021 dropped 45% compared to the same period last year, to R$804 million. The adjusted Ebitda reached R$ 911 million between July and September this year, a drop of 66% compared to the same period last year.

AES Brasil (SA:) – Aes Brasil recorded R$ 430.8 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 743% in the annual comparison, resulting in a net margin of 65.1%, which represents an increase of 55.1 pp on the same basis of comparison.

BV – BV closed the third quarter with recurring net income of R$403 million. The result, a historic quarterly record for the institution, is 46.7% higher than that obtained in the same period last year and is also 3.8% above the gain in the second quarter of this year.