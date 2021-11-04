What you need to know about the 5G auction; listen to podcast – 11/4/2021 – Podcasts

Starts this Thursday (4) the federal government auction to decide which companies will operate the 5G technology in Brazil. Fifteen companies, including Claro, TIM and Telefônica, owner of Vivo, will compete for lots of the new generation of mobile internet, which is up to a hundred times faster than 4G.

This speed should bring new applications to the internet in the country, enabling the operation of autonomous cars and automated production lines in the industry, in addition to facilitating telemedicine.

In this Thursday (4) episode, Café da Manhã talks with the reporter from sheet Julio Wiziack on the auction and the changes that 5G technology can bring about in the way we use the internet.

