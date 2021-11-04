Blonde

Five years have passed since Whindersson Nunes showed his hair like this, blond and chin-length. The appearance of the youtuber, who at the time (2016) was only 21 years old, had an innocent and fresh air, typical of his age.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

fashion hairstyles

The proud Piauí made hairstyles that showed that the cut hid his shaved head under the hairs.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

short brown hair

He also chose to wear shorter hair only with dyed ends. In the photo, he was posing next to the singer Luísa Sonza, who was his wife from 2018 to 2020.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

chameleon

He went on like a chameleon and changed his look again for a while. Let the hair grow and with its natural color.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

looks

As for looks, Whindersson Nunes is eclectic. He made great use of the used one to present the MTV MIAW award in 2018. A printed suit that, in place of a jacket and pants, was composed with shorts above the knee.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

Classic to award Carlinhos Maia

At the same time, Whindersson also appeared with a more classic look, contrasting with that of Carlinhos Maia with whom, at the time, he cultivated a friendship. They didn’t imagine that, later on, they would exchange barbs over the internet.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

Preference for basics

However, it is the comfortable and basic clothes that are preferred by Whindersson Nunes. Even to perform shows, as was the case of his tour with the show ‘Proparoxitona’ (photo).

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

weight change

The comedian’s physical form also changed over time. He even played games with the size of his belly, but confessed, on social networks, that he had liver fat problems (hepatic steatosis).

(photo from one of his first videos on Youtube)

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

Cares with the body

Afraid of the disease getting worse or even of “dying young”, as he said, he changed his lifestyle and began a process of weight loss that involved exercise and healthy eating.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

lost 20 pounds

The results came over eight months: Whindersson lost 20 pounds. For the magazine Quem, he explained that he wanted to appear in shape in the film ‘Os Parças 2’ (photo).

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

Passion for boxing

The comedian started boxing and even participated in an amateur fight, in which he won. In an interview for the program Esporte Espetacular, on TV Globo, he revealed that the sport helped him to fight depression.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

Meeting with Popó

In the same article, he fought with boxer Acelino Popó and confessed to having watched all available videos of the Brazilian champion’s fights.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

Nutritional education

The improvement in nutrition was crucial to achieve your goal. «I started to understand that I didn’t need to eat at midday as if I wasn’t going to have dinner, as if the world was going to end. I ate too much and too much junk. I ordered two stroganoffs for lunch and didn’t have dinner, it was just bullshit», he confessed to Quem magazine.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

long and smooth

Whindersson Nunes once said that he dreamed of having long hair. stopped cutting them and the result was these locks, which went through straightening a few times.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

capillary transition

Until he decided to stop using chemicals and undergo a hair transition.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

moment of mourning

Currently, Whindersson Nunes is going through a moment of mourning. The baby he and his fiancée were expecting died a few hours after birth, prematurely.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

tattooed face

In this image, in which he appears alongside tattoo artist Bruna Martins, he displays his new tattoos on his face. A cangaceiro hat above the eyebrow, a happy emoji, a tear, a cross, the phrase «Live like a warrior» («Live like a warrior») and the initials of his son João Miguel.

Microsoft may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something recommended in the links in this article

17/17 SLIDES