Who was Carlos Marighella, guerrilla subject of Wagner Moura’s film

Wagner Moura’s first work as a director, “Marighella” hits Brazilian cinemas today, 52 years after the death of guerrilla Carlos Marighella at the hands of the state.

Shot in 2017, the film went through a series of imbroglios with Ancine, and premiered worldwide at the 2019 Berlin International Film Festival, to strong applause from those present at the session.

Starring Seu Jorge (“Abe”, “Irmandade”), the film is based on the biography written by Mario Magalhães and begins its narrative in 1969. The story features Carlos Marighella in command of a group of young guerrillas, trying to publicize their revolution, discredited by the censors and by Lúcio (Bruno Gagliasso), a policeman who labels him as a public enemy.

Cast and crew perform “Marighella” at the 2019 Berlin Film Festival Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The cast is also composed of Adriana Esteves (Clara), Humberto Carrão, Herson Capri, Charles Paraventi, among others.

Who was Carlos Marighella?

Born in Salvador, Bahia, on December 5, 1911, Carlos Marighella is one of seven children of Italian immigrant Augusto Marighella, a metalworker, mechanic and driver, with former domestic helper Maria Rita do Nascimento.

Carlos Marighella, when he was deputy, in 1946 or 1947 Image: Aperj

Encouraged by his father from an early age to dedicate himself to his studies, Carlos grew up surrounded by books, and even started training in Civil Engineering in 1929 — a course that was his gateway to militancy.

At that time, he began to get involved in politics and social causes, calling for a democratic Constituent Assembly in the country, right after the Revolution of 1930. He was arrested for the first time in 1932, by the troops of the interventor Juracy Magalhães, appointed by President Getúlio Vargas. On that occasion, Carlos composed a poem against the military. After his release, he continued his struggles, until in 1934 he decided to leave college to devote himself fully to political movements.

That year, Carlos joined the PCB (Brazilian Communist Party) and became a full-time activist. He moved to Rio de Janeiro and was responsible for the reorganization and dissemination of the party.

The guerrilla Carlos Marighella Image: Wikimedia Commons

In 1936, he was arrested for the second time, for subversion, being tortured by Filinto Müller’s police. He was released under “macedada”, a measure signed by Justice Minister José Carlos de Macedo Soares, which ordered the release of all political prisoners without conviction.

Upon leaving prison, Marighella went underground, and was captured again in 1939. This time, he spent six years in jail, and was only released in 1945, with the end of the Estado Novo.

Federal Deputy and activism

In 1946, Carlos Marighella had a stint in institutional politics, and was elected constituent federal deputy. However, he lost his mandate two years later, as the PCB was put underground by President Gaspar Dutra.

From then on, the guerrilla occupied various positions within left-wing revolutionary organizations or those linked to communism. He acted in union struggles and got close to the working class, even spending a period in China, between 1953 and 1954, to get to know the communist revolution in the country up close.

Military dictatorship

Seu Jorge and Adriana Esteves on the set of ‘Marighella’ Image: Disclosure

During the period of the military dictatorship, Carlos Marighella was once again considered a strong enemy of the regime. Persecuted, shot and imprisoned, he became enemy number one after opting for armed struggle. He was killed in an ambush in São Paulo on November 4, 1969.

The ambush was prepared with information that agents of the DOPS (Department of Political and Social Order) obtained after torture sessions of Dominican friars, who confessed to having an appointment with Marighella on the 4th, in São Paulo.

When he was surrounded by the military, in the back of a Volkswagen Beetle, Carlos Marighella tried to take a potassium cyanide capsule from his briefcase, as he had sworn that he would no longer be arrested or tortured. Shot with gunfire, he was killed on the spot and, according to Magalhães’ biography, the Bahian was unarmed at the time.

Bruno Gagliasso as Lúcio, in ‘Marighella’, by Wagner Moura Image: Disclosure

Despite the speed of the act, Mario Magalhães tells in his biography that the area is only released to reporters around 1:30 am after the ambush. The journalist reveals that, during this period, police chief Sérgio Paranhos Fleury was trying to create a version of the facts that would justify the death of a German who was passing by and the serious injuries to two police officers. The press, after that, would reproduce an information that was planted by the delegate: Marighella would have tried to draw a pistol when he was surrounded.

Amnesty

Carlos Marighella received a posthumous amnesty in 2012, in an ordinance published on November 9 of that year in the Official Gazette of the Union after investigations by the Truth Commission. Before that, the State had already recognized in 1996 the authorship of his death.

His partner, Clara Charf, started to receive a lifetime pension from the Brazilian government in 2008, despite the fact that the family did not ask for economic reparation, only recognition of the political persecution.