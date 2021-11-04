Why ‘banana challenge’ on TikTok can lead to deportations of Syrians

Several Syrians could be deported from Turkey after posting videos eating bananas

Laughing and joking in front of the cameras, Syrians participate in the latest craze on social media in Turkey.

In TikTok videos, they have been eating bananas and challenging their friends to do the same.

The clips seem harmless enough, but they can have serious consequences for some.

In recent days, Turkish authorities have accused Syrians of “inciting hatred” by eating bananas “provocatively”. Several were arrested and could be deported.