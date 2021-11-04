Why Biden’s popularity plummeted in the US — and Trump’s influence on it

Joe Biden

Recent polls and election results reveal the Democratic president’s loss of vigor, which is explained by a number of factors

Less than a year later, Joe Biden is going through what appears to be his worst moment since arriving at the White House.

The Republican candidate’s declining popularity and triumph in the Virginia gubernatorial election set off alarms among the US president’s team and his supporters.

Also in the state of New Jersey, where Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy did well below expectations, although the press finally projected him as a re-election winner.

With a year to go before the midterm election (to be held Nov. 8, 2022), in which the slender Democratic Congress will be renewed, Republicans are showing signs of recovery.