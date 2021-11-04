Why waist circumference matters: the risks of visceral fat – 11/4/2021

When we gain fat in the belly region, we accumulate both visceral fat (involves our internal organs) and subcutaneous fat (more superficially located, below the skin). Both pose a health risk, but visceral fat is the most dangerous.

The greatest danger associated with excess visceral fat, compared to subcutaneous fat, is that it promotes greater release of inflammatory factors (IL-6, leptin, TNF-a), greater insulin resistance (difficulty of this hormone to act, with a tendency to increase blood glucose) and increased formation of clots and fatty plaques in blood vessels.

In this context, visceral obesity is considered an important risk factor for the development of cardiometabolic complications, such as type 2 diabetes, changes in cholesterol, liver fat and heart attack.

The greater the measurement of waist circumference, the greater the chance of developing cardiovascular events (infarction, stroke), even in people with adequate weight. In Brazil, we currently adopt the cutoff point recommended by International Diabetes Federation (IDF), being considered altered values ​​of abdominal circumference above 80 cm for women and 90 cm for men.

The accumulation of fat can occur even in people with adequate weight, being used by some experts the term “fake thin” for those with a high index of body fat. The similar distribution of visceral fat explains why some people with the lean biotype have similar cardiometabolic risk as people with obesity.

Treatment strategies aimed at losing weight and improving body composition are effective in reducing visceral fat. A recent study that evaluated the influence of lifestyle interventions (diet and physical activity) on parameters such as blood glucose control and cholesterol profile demonstrated beneficial effects on these parameters, even in a short period of 4 weeks.

The regular practice of physical exercises lasting 150 minutes a week is able to reduce visceral fat, even if there is no weight loss. As visceral fat decreases and body fat distribution improves, the risk of developing diseases is also reduced.

Reducing visceral fat goes far beyond aesthetics, it’s a matter of health. Prioritize yours!

