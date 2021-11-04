Windows 11 has another bug in a classic program that turned into a “weak point”

The Windows 11 File Explorer memory leak issue has already been widespread on the web, ever since it was discovered after the system’s official release in October. It seems, however, that it is not the only bug affecting the OS: the context menu, the one opened by the right mouse button, is quite slow on some computers.

In the new system, the context menu for the most common areas of Explorer has been completely reworked. Several buttons for common activities, such as cut, paste and copy, have been repositioned as simple icons and the balloon size adjusts according to the amount of options available.

Context menu tends to open incomplete (or not open at all) on slower computers (Image: Igor Almenara/Canaltech)

However, from right-clicking to opening the menu, the system usually takes one to two seconds. The inconvenience tends to be more recurrent (and evident) on weaker PCs, which throws away any sense of OS agility and can easily convey the idea that the computer is running slowly.

Reports collected by the Windows Latest website describe that the section sometimes appears readjusting the size of buttons already displayed on the screen — when it doesn’t resolve simply not to open, when clicking on some files.

Even when crowded, Win 10 did better

This tended not to happen on Windows 10, even when the traditional context menu was littered with interactions by programs downloaded on the PC. It is noteworthy that the old system section is still available in the latest OS, by clicking on the option “Show more options”.

Fortunately, there’s a fix for the lack of development agility, and Windows Insider testers can already try it. There is, however, no forecast for the release of the solution to the general public, but it is good to hope that it will be soon, as the sense that the system is “heavy” can convince a user to roll back the update.

Source: Windows Latest