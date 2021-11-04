With a penalty goal at the end, Leipzig draws with PSG, but is eliminated from the Champions League

This Wednesday, Paris Saint-Germain was minutes away from qualifying for the Champions League knockout in advance, but left a competitor on the way. In Germany, RB Leipzig came out ahead of the scoreboard with Nkunku, but saw Wijnaldum score twice to turn for PSG. In the end, Szoboszlai left everything the same, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the German team’s early elimination.

AHEAD

RB Leipzig managed to get ahead of the scoreboard this Wednesday, indicating something different from their last clashes. With eight minutes left on the clock, Christopher Nkunku scored the first goal of the game. Practically in the next move, André Silva had the chance to extend with a penalty, but Donnarumma avoided the worst for PSG.

DRAW

Still in the first stage of the match, Paris Saint-Germain began to indicate a more efficient attack, being effective after 21 minutes of play. After Mbappé’s move, the Frenchman passed the ball to Wijnaldum, who left everything the same on the scoreboard.

TURN

Excited with the equalizer, Paris Saint-Germain continued in attack to pressure RB Leipzig, and managed to be effective in the first stage. With 39 minutes, Marquinhos hit assist for another goal by Wijnaldum, this time to turn the game around.

LEIPZIG TRIED, BUT…

​The second half was the result of lost chances by both teams, with RB Leipzig having a greater amount of scoring opportunities. In the 44th minute, a penalty was awarded for Leipzig, with Szoboszlai keeping things the same in the end. However, the fate of the German team has not changed. With just one point in four games, the team no longer has a mathematical chance of advancing to the knockout.

SEQUENCE

RB Leipzig will face Borussia Dortmund at 14:30h (GMT) this Saturday. PSG, in turn, plays against Bordeaux at 17:00 (GMT) on Saturday.