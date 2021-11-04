With a record attendance, Coritiba beats the Operário and leads the way

Coritiba won Operário 3-1, this Wednesday (3rd) at night, at Couto Pereira, for the 33rd round of Serie B. With the result, the team from the capital was in the lead of the competition, with 61 points, 2 more than the vice Botafogo. The distance is 10 points for fifth place. The Ponta Grossa team is in 12th place, with 41 points, 3 points above the relegation zone. Click here to see the ranking on the Srgoool website.

Click here to see PERFORMANCES — notes for Coritiba players.

AUDIENCE RECORD

The match at Couto Pereira was the first since the City of Curitiba removed the requirement to present a test for Covid-19 to enter open events, such as football matches. And the crowd showed up, registering the largest audience for Serie B 2021 and also for football in Paraná in the year: 16,886 payers. Before, the biggest audience of Serie B 2021 had occurred in the match between Sampaio Corrêa and Vasco, with 13,993 payers, at Castelão, in São Luís. fair, with 15,193 payers at the Arena da Baixada.

GUNS

Center forward Léo Gamalho is Coritiba’s top scorer in the 2021 season, with 22 goals in 44 games, followed by striker Waguininho (10 goals in 43 games). Defender Luciano Castán has 6 goals in 45 games.

In Serie B, Léo Gamalho is the second top scorer in the competition, with 15 goals, behind Edu (Brusque), who has 16.

With the scoreboard, the thigh completes 3 games without losing (2 wins and 1 draw). Operário came from 3 matches without losing (2 wins and 1 draw).

NEW GHOST

In the 94-year rivalry with Operário, Coritiba won most of the time, with 47 wins, 19 draws and 16 defeats. However, the Ponta Grossa team has started to bother in recent times. In the last 11 clashes, there are 3 wins for Thigh, 4 draws and 4 wins for ‘Phantasma’.

CORITIBA CLIMBING

The low was the steering wheel Val, suspended by yellow cards. Matheus Sales entered this vacancy. Midfielder Robinho started on the bench. With that, Rafinha and Waguininho were the title holders. Coach Gustavo Morínigo kept the tactical scheme 4-2-3-1, with Waguininho, Rafinha and Igor Paixão in the line of three. In the first 20 minutes, Waguininho was centered and Rafinha on the right. Then the two switched positions.

WORKER’S CLIMBING

The embezzlements in the Operário were Fabiano, Djalma Silva, Bonfim, Rodolfo Filemon, Alex Silva, Pedro Ken, Rafael Oller, Leandrinho, Tomas Bastos and Jean Carlos. Without a left-back, coach Ricardo Catalá was forced to improvise defender Odivan in the position.

FIRST TIME

The first half was intense, with frequent attacks from both sides. Coritiba bet everything on the plays on the right and on crosses into the area. With this proposal, he got 12 submissions — 10 from inside the area. He even scored a goal, at 38, with Henrique, taking advantage of the goalkeeper’s rebound after Léo Gamalho’s header. However, the goal was disallowed for offside and confirmed by the VAR. Operário bet on long-distance shots and had six submissions in the first stage – all from outside the area. The best opportunity was at 13, when Leandro Vilela (formerly from Paraná Clube), who passed close by.

SECOND TIME

The second half started with goals. At 2 minutes, Igor Paixão took a corner kick and Luciano Castán headed it. At 6, Rafinha played for Léo Gamalho, who called Waguininho in the area. He kicked it and made it 2-0. At 11, Waguininho set it up for Léo Gamalho to drop the bomb from outside the area and make it 3-0. . At 21, the first substitutions in the Coxa, with the entries of Robinho and Gustavo Bochecha. Then Coritiba managed to control the game and manage the advantage on the scoreboard. The game started to have rare attacking moves. In the final minutes, however, Léo Gamalho had two more chances to expand, but ran into a good defense by goalkeeper Thiago Braga.

STATISTICS

In the total of 90 minutes, Coritiba had 21 submissions (6 right), 45% of possession of the ball, 81% of efficiency in the passes and 17 committed faults. Operário had 13 submissions (6 right), 55% ball possession, 83% passing efficiency and 12 committed fouls. Data are from the Sofascore website.

CORITIBA 3×1 WORKER

Coritiba: Wilson; Nathaniel (Matheus Alexandre), Henrique, Luciano Castán and Guilherme Biro; Willian Farias and Matheus Sales (Gustavo Bochecha); Waguininho, Rafinha (Robinho) and Igor Paixão (João Vitor); Leo Gamalho. Technician: Gustavo Morínigo

Worker: Thiago Braga; Lucas Mendes, Fábio Alemão, Reniê and Odivan (Guedes); Leandro Vilela (Rafael Chorão) and Marcelo; Felipe Garcia (Alan), Rafael Longuine (Rodrigo Pimpão) and Thomaz; Paulo Sérgio (Coutinho). Technician: Ricardo Catalá

Goals: Luciano Castán (2-2nd), Waguininho (6-2nd), Léo Gamalho (11-2nd), Felipe Garcia (18-2nd)

Yellow cards: Nathaniel, Waguininho (C). Felipe Garcia, Leandro Vilela, Rodrigo Pimpão (O).

Referee: Antonio Dib Moraes de Sousa (PI)

Public: 16,886 payers (17,343 total)

Location: Couto Pereira

MAIN LANDS

First time

1 – Lucas Mendes crosses. Thomaz catches a rebound in the area and kicks close to the side.

5 – Bottom line missing. Instead of crossing, Longuine charges straight. Wilson takes off with a punch.

8 – Waguininho dribbles two and slips when shooting from outside the area. The ball goes far.

10 – Henrique throws, Natanael crosses low, Igor Paixão pivots and rolls to Rafinha, in the area. The ball goes over the goal.

13 – Leandro Vilela kicks from a distance. The ball passes close.

18 – Paulo Sérgio kicks from outside the area. The ball passes close.

19 – Nathaniel crosses low. Waguininho receives in the area and kicks weakly. The goalkeeper holds.

21 – Henry crosses. Léo Gamalho nods to the side.

25 – Marcelo steals on the attack, advances and kicks to the side.

29 – Lack of distance. Igor Paixão hits straight. The goalkeeper palms up.

38 – Foul on the right. Rafinha crosses. Leo Gamalho nods. The goalkeeper palms up. Offside, Henrique completes to the goal. The arbitration annuls for impediment.

47 – Wilson plays fast, Igor Paixão shoots at the tip, invades the area and kicks in cross. The goalkeeper palms up.

Second time

2 – Goal by Coritiba. Igor Paixão takes a corner kick. Luciano Castán turns his head away.

3 – Rodrigo Pimpão invades the area and kicks. Wilson palms up.

6 – Goal by Coritiba. Rafinha makes a good move and plays for Léo Gamalho, at half moon. He rolls to Waguininho, in the area. He kicks cross and scores.

8 – Corner. Rafinha crosses. Léo Gamalho nods close, to the side.

11 – Goal by Coritiba. Long ball for Waguininho, who fixes it for Léo Gamalho. He kicks from outside the area and hits the corner.

18 – Goal of the Worker. Thomaz crosses from the left. Paulo Sérgio dodges on the 1st crossbar and Felipe Garcia completes his head on the 2nd crossbar.

31 – Foul on the right. Marcelo crosses. Reniê heads in the corner. Wilson defends.

35 – Alan dribbles Nathaniel and cross kicks. Wilson counters.

42 – Igor Paixão plays for Léo Gamalho, in the area. He kicks and the goalkeeper saves.

43 – Biro crosses low to Léo Gamalho, in the area. He finishes and the ball goes close.