With a record attendance, Galo becomes 2nd best principal of the running points – 11/04/2021

The difficult victory by 2-1 against Grêmio, last night (3), in Atlético-MG’s first match in front of 100% of the public released since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, marked an important feat for Rooster in this Brasileirão edition: the team reached 88% of performance at home, the second highest in the competition’s history since the beginning of the running points, in 2003.

The leader of this list is still Flamengo from 2019, with 17 wins and two draws in 2019. The numbers resulted in a 92.9% improvement, which could not be achieved by Galo this season.

Even the suffered three points won in Belo Horizonte on Wednesday, against Tricolor Gaucho, the second best score in this regard was divided between two rivals: Corinthians of 2015 and Palmeiras of 2018, with 87.7% of the points played in your domains.

Atlético now occupies this position with 37 points out of 42 played: 12 wins, one draw and one defeat in 14 games at Mineirão, where they scored 30 goals and conceded only nine.

Among the nine matches left to Galo, five more opponents will have to face the best host of Brasileirão in Belo Horizonte: América-MG, Corinthians, Juventude, Fluminense and Red Bull Bragantino.

First game with 100% public released breaks record

In its first game with 100% public release since the beginning of the pandemic, Atlético-MG received 56,624 fans, with an income of R$ 1,775,474.50.

The nearly 57 thousand present at Mineirão set the record for this edition of the Brazilian Championship. So expressive was the support and presence of the fans that coach Cuca tore up praise for the athletes who filled the stadium.

“Thanks to the fans who came and filled Mineirão, who worked. How these guys worked. That’s why I left cheering like that, to thank these people who are doing so much for us,” stated the coach.

With 62 points, Atlético leads Serie A with clearances: Palmeiras, in second place, has 52 points. In the next round, again at home, on Sunday (7), the Alvinegros host América-MG, at 4 pm (Brasilia time).