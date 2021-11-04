With a thong bikini, Viih Tube celebrates brand on social media: ”I love to dream and achieve”

Viih Tube gives special thanks on the web after gaining 20 million followers

viih tube (21) has a lot to celebrate this Wednesday, 03!

On her official Instagram account, YouTuber and digital influencer has gained twenty million followers. To celebrate the brand, Viih Tube bet on a thong bikini and some balloons with the number of his achievement.

“I know that photo with a balloon is already corny, but I remember so much of all the balloons I’ve held and celebrated with you. I’ve been here since I was 13 years old, next year I’ll be 9! So many things I’ve been through, that I learned, how many memories, how much history! Play, books, series, movie, clothes, bbb, nail polish, lipstick, I’ve done everything and I love what I do so much!”, started.

In the end, she declared: “Today we are 20 million people here, I’ve done so much crazy that I don’t even know how they’re here with me yet! Thank you for feeling me, for getting to know me, for seeing me in the most real way possible! I love my profession, I love dreaming and perform, I love you.”

