With Alcolumbre in the presidency, CCJ of the Senate has been stopped for over a month | Policy

The Senate’s main collegiate body, through which all the projects to be analyzed by the senators pass, the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) has not met for five weeks. This Wednesday (3), the commission completes 35 days stop .

The last meeting took place on September 29, led by the commission’s vice president, Antonio Anastasia (PSD-MG). He replaced the president of the CCJ, Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), who registered presence but did not chair the session.

For three and a half months, Alcolumbre has resisted marking the meeting of André Mendonça, who was nominated in July by President Jair Bolsonaro for a vacancy on the Federal Supreme Court (STF). In addition to the delay in analyzing Mendonça’s name, the suspicion that the senator maintained a scheme to crack down on his office further eroded the image of the congressman among his colleagues.

On Friday (29), Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE) presented to the STF news-crime requesting investigation of the case of the cracks. In the second (1), Podemos, a panel composed of nine senators, defended Alcolumbre’s “immediate removal” from the CCJ Presidency. See below:

After the complaint of cracking, we can ask Alcolumbre to remove him from the CCJ Presidency

VALDO CRUZ: Bolsonaro’s allies will work to try to remove Alcolumbre from CCJ command

The Constitution and Justice Commission is responsible for analyzing whether the projects are in accordance with the Constitution and current legislation. It is also up to the CCJ to debate nominees for the Supreme Court, for higher courts and for the position of attorney general of the Republic.

In addition to the hearing in Mendonça, tax reform is one of the issues that is awaiting analysis by the CCJ. The rapporteur of the text, senator Roberto Rocha (PSDB-MA), presented an opinion on October 5th. On that date, the commission was already paralyzed. Rocha even submitted a request for Alcolumbre to guide the project.

The president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), announced a concentrated effort by the commissions from November 30 to vote by authorities, which includes the hearing in Mendonça.

Since the beginning of the year, the CCJ has met 12 times. Another prestigious commission, the Economic Affairs, held 18 sessions.

Senator Oriovisto Guimarães (Pode-PR) spoke at the plenary and asked Alcolumbre “to stop preventing the CCJ from working.” For Guimarães, the senator must temporarily hand over the command of the commission to Anastasia.

“It is our obligation to vote. Our regiment gives us a period of 15 days, renewable for another 15. Almost 100 days have already passed. Not only in the case of André Mendonça, but of many other authorities, the regiment is not being complied with”, scored.

“Davi Alcolumbre is in serious trouble, political problems, problems in answering serious accusations that a national magazine makes against him. This accusation is far from empty. A accusation that has witnesses, a accusation that has documents and a accusation that needs to be answered My image as a politician is at stake, your image is at stake, the image of the Senate is at stake.

The last session of the CCJ chaired by Alcolumbre was held on 22 September. On the occasion, Alessandro Vieira asked the president of the commission on the meeting in Mendonça.

“Are you in a position to point out a single republican reason for not scheduling a hearing, Mr. Davi?” asked Vieira.

Alcolumbre replied: “Senator Alessandro, after Your Excellency launched yourself as a candidate for President of the Republic, Your Excellency began with these catchphrases.”

Right after the clash, the meeting was adjourned. After the episode, CCJ met three more times. But who presided over the collegiate on these three occasions was Anastasia.

Alcolumbre was absent from two of them, attended one of them, but did not lead the meeting.

Senator Lasier Martins (Pode-RS) even suggested that the senator from Amapá leave the command of the CCJ. According to Lasier, “there are almost 2,000 projects without designation of rapporteur and 214 proposals with reports ready to be voted on” in the commission.