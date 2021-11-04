With cinder blocks, police close Swiss restaurant that refuses to check customers’ vaccinations | World

Swiss police blocked with concrete blocks the entrance to the former Walliserkanne restaurant, which refused to check customers’ Covid-19 vaccine certificates — which is required by country regulations.
The blocks were installed on Sunday (31) because the restaurant had already had an order since the day before to stop serving customers due to non-compliance with the vaccination check.
Restaurant Walliserkanne, Switzerland, had concrete blocks installed in front by police after refusing to comply with regulations against the coronavirus — Photo: Reproduction
According to the Swiss press, one of the owners even threatened the police, saying he was going to get a weapon. He and his partner were arrested. The fine can reach 10,000 Swiss francs, equivalent to almost R$ 61,000.
In Switzerland, it’s mandatory to have your coronavirus immunization up-to-date — or to present a negative test or proof of recovery from Covid — to access places like this.
The Walliserkanne restaurant is located in the tourist town of Zermatt, at the foot of the Matterhorn peak, a most famous mountain in the Swiss Alps. The closed establishment has existed since the 19th century.
Concrete blocks prevent entry into the Walliserkanne restaurant, Switzerland, in photo from November 1; site did not comply with rules against Covid — Photo: Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP
According to data from the Johns Hopkins University, cases in Switzerland have registered an increase and are at around 1,900 daily records — a figure still well below the worst moment of the pandemic in the country, a year ago, when it reached 8,000 diagnoses per day.
Deaths also dropped significantly, with the moving average around 8 deaths per day, much lower than the more than 90 registered daily between November and December last year.
This improvement can be partly attributed to vaccination: Switzerland has about 64% of the population fully immunized against the coronavirus. However, it is still a less than ideal number, which justifies the recent upward swings in the daily moving averages of cases.
