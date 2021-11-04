With DDR5-8300, Intel Core i9-12900K hits 8GHz on overclocking

Made was released by Gigabyte on Twitter

Tomorrow is the official release of 12th generation Intel Alder Lake processors. While we can’t get official results, we’ve already shown several unofficial tests and benchmarks here. But we still hadn’t reported a i9-12900k at an impressive 8GHz with liquid nitrogen. This is official.

the feat came from Spanish HiCookie is posted on Aorus Spain’s official Twitter profile on Twitter. The number 8 appears again in the overall result of this extreme overclocking, as the default 4,800 MHz DDR5 memories soared to an incredible 8,300 MHz. So far, of the manufacturers that have released their DDR5 memories, G.Skill has the fastest of them, operating at 6,800 MHZ from the factory.

Compared to their i9 predecessors, the result shows that Alder Lake CPUs have great chips for overclocking, at least at the enthusiast level, as 5.3 GHz at 400W is not at all advantageous. The top of the line from the past generation, the i9-11900K, peaked at 7.3GHz, while the i9-10900K went one step further, hitting 7.7GHz. The 12900K hit 8GHz with 1,812V.

Extreme overclocking using LN2 was supported by gigabyte is Z690 Aorus Tachyon was used for the feat. The high-end motherboard is equipped with phases 15+1+2 delivering 105A. The Tachyon line is offers two memory slots, which ensures greater stability in overclocks of this type.



HiCookie used only a 16GB DDR5 memory stick from Gigabyte and achieved 52-52-52-100-127-2 timings. No temperature results have been released, even though it doesn’t matter so much for extreme overclocks, other than for the overclocker to take control of the situation.

The first 12th generation Intel Core CPUs to arrive will be the unlocked ones (i5-12600k, i7-12700k and i9-12900K) along with the high-end Z690 motherboards. The rest of the Alder Lake processors do not have a specific date to be released yet. Like end of embargo for tomorrow (4), maybe we’ll see more of this kind of extreme testing, but we’ll definitely know what Intel Alder Lake CPUs will be capable of.

