With no owners, Sylvinho promotes tactic with Corinthians reserves

In preparation for the game against Fortaleza, on Saturday (6), at Neo Química Arena, Corinthians returned to training at CT Joaquim Grava. The technical committee opted to spare the holders from activities with the ball to avoid muscle wasting and worked only with the reserves on the field. The under-20 player Reginaldo continues with the professional squad.

According to information published by Corinthians, the holders were under the care of physiotherapists and did not even wear soccer shoes. The exceptions were defenders Gil and João Victor, defensive midfielder Du Queiroz and attacking midfielder Gabriel Pereira, who participated in the warm-up and later completed the activity at the gym.

On the field, Sylvinho worked with the reserves and promoted a tactical training in a reduced field. Left-back Reginaldo was called up again by the coaching staff, even with Lucas Piton on hand after recovering from muscle pain. The trend is for the under-20 boy to be promoted to the senior team next season.

On Saturday, at 5 pm (GMT), Corinthians will host Fortaleza at the Neo Química Arena for the 30th round of the Brasileirão. The match is a direct confrontation between two clubs fighting for a direct spot in next year’s Copa Libertadores group stage.