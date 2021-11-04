With politicians leaving the scene, COP 26 turns to financing US$ 100 trillion | Cop 26

Now that national leaders have left the United Nations (UN) climate conference in Scotland, attention has turned this Wednesday to the treasures of the countries and to the entrepreneurs and financiers responsible for fulfilling the promises to cut emissions and build infrastructure .

One of the main goals of the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) talks is to secure enough national pledges to cut greenhouse gas emissions, most of them from burning fossil fuels, to avert the worst disasters limiting global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

However, exactly how to fulfill these promises, particularly in the developing world, is still being worked out. Above all, the effort will require a lot of money.

One of the more complicated issues is who should pay and how funds can be channeled through the financial system quickly and efficiently. A big goal will be to attract more private financing.

The themes are so important that organizers set aside every Wednesday for executives and public finance leaders to debate them.

Glasgow Zero Emissions Financial Alliance, a group that includes all major Western banks, as well as insurance companies and asset managers, announced that companies responsible for managing 130 trillion dollars of capital, equivalent to 40% of the financial assets of the have pledged to take a “fair share” of decarbonisation.

Mark Carney, the UN climate envoy who set up the alliance, said it needs to find creative ways to channel private money specifically into investments that fuel the UN-backed initiative to “zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“The money exists, but this money needs to be aligned with projects to zero emissions, and (after) there is a way to turn this into a very, very powerful virtuous circle, and that’s the challenge,” he told the summit.

He said that an estimated $100 trillion of investment will be needed over the next three decades.

“We need mixed financial resources that do not mobilize fractions of private capital into the public dollar, but multiples… in double digits,” he added.

But the chances of mobilizing this amount of money are likely to decline if individual countries are unable to collectively scale up their emissions reduction targets in Glasgow.