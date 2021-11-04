Without a cell phone since 2006, artist challenges life without a connection outside the home, but says he is hyperconnected: ‘I thought it was boring to be answering the phone’ | Pernambuco

The artist Fernando Peres considers himself a hyperconnected person. He spends many hours a day accessing the internet and consuming cultural products online. His reality is similar to that of millions of Brazilians, but it has a peculiarity: since 2006, when he had his device stolen in Olinda, he decided to no longer have a cell phone ( see video above).

For him, it matters little, the transformations from 3G to 5G, whose exploration auction takes place this Thursday (4). By the time he had his last device, most were just making phone calls and sending text messages, the SMS.

What he did most was take calls to provide the phone numbers of two artist friends – one of them was Juliana Notari, author of “Diva”, a 33-meter-tall sculpture in the shape of a vulva and wound.

“I thought it was boring to be answering the phone. Today, I know that people hardly call each other, and that they are often called from São Paulo, from telemarketing. But I use the computer a lot. I publicize and organize exhibitions and works. I think if I do. if I had a cell phone, I would be using it everywhere, like everyone else,” he said.

Artist Fernando Peres, with daughter Olívia, says he connects to the world through his computer, but doesn't want to know about his cell phone

Since then, the world has changed rapidly, often precisely because of the cell phone, which has gradually replaced almost all electronic devices used in everyday life, such as cameras, music playback devices, computers and even televisions.

But Fernando Peres does not know, to this day, what it is to download an application on a smartphone. “I never had WhatsApp, for example. I never had Tinder either, of course,” he said.

Interestingly, one of the social networks he uses the most is Instagram, made to work on mobile. The platform is used through a computer program. Son of a photographer, the camera he uses to make his daily records is with him all the time.

“I got a camera when I was 7 years old, I always have a camera with me, I go out every day with one, since forever. Until they break and become others. And I also carry an amplified speaker, I kind of listen to music on the street or all day. I always select and change songs a few times a week. There are about 69 records on an old iPod mini,” he said.

According to the artist, the people who walk with him sometimes end up working as a kind of “walkie-talkie” when, away from home, he is far from the internet. He doesn’t even have a landline and, to chat with relatives and friends, he uses Facebook and Instagram chats.

The most difficult moments are those of extreme need, as is the case with the therapy of her 6-year-old daughter Olivia, who was diagnosed as a baby with cerebral palsy. The ex-wife, from whom he separated in March of this year, is the one who steps in to help.

“The Uber for therapy is Marília, who she calls Olinda. I live in Casa Amarela [Zona Norte do Recife] and Olivia’s therapy is at the pool, in Santo Amaro [no Centro]. On the way back, I ask the attendant there to call her and then she asks. If it’s something I need to do and I don’t want to trigger her or other people, I’ll walk to a taxi stand,” he explained.

Fernando has lived alone with Olivia since he split up. The ex-wife moved to Olinda with her 9-year-old daughter, who, according to the artist, is his daughter “in some way too”, since she lived with him from 2 to 8 years old. The girl, unlike her stepfather, already has a tablet and cell phone, while he fumbles to use the screen touch of some device.

One difficulty in life without a cell phone is access to bank accounts. Also in these cases, his ex-wife comes into the picture.

“Marília manages my account through her cell phone. I have an account to receive for the sale of drawings and paintings. Then, she needs to generate a code, which works for an hour, for me to withdraw the money at a lottery nearby. Sometimes she complains about this. , to be that bridge in the part that is missing because I don’t have a cell phone,” he says.

However, despite the difficulties of living differently from most people – and companies and systems – he doesn’t regret being without a cell phone.

“I think I left it at the right time, so as not to get addicted to the new way, with Google, cameras and chat groups. When I’m on the street, I always like to be freer,” he said.

In the pandemic, food and other product delivery applications have become virtually a tool for survival in quarantine. For Fernando, however, the solution is to use the computer.

“I need to put a phone, then I put Marília’s and I hope they don’t need to call her for some reason. A friend asked for iFood here this week and the biker got lost. On Instagram, Marília sent a message. ‘Hey, ask me Anything? Go to the street and the biker is lost'”, he said.