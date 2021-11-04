Work begins on the new SUS Emergency at Hospital Dom João Becker in Gravataí – Giro de Gravataí

After the new ICU, which is scheduled to open in December this year, another important improvement is starting at Hospital Dom João Becker. The work of the New Emergency SUS was launched this Wednesday (3), with the presence of the direction of Santa Casa de Misericórdia, Mayor Luiz Zaffalon and other political, business and civil society authorities. The delivery forecast is twelve months, and at the end of construction the emergency sector of Hospital Dom João Becker will triple in physical area.

The structure will go from the current 405m² to 1,240m² and from nine to 24 beds, in addition to expanding the number of seats for drug application (from six to 13 units) and creating care support rooms. For the general director of Santa Casa de Misericórdia, Júlio Matos, Dom João Becker’s New Emergency SUS is a milestone for Santa Casa and for the municipality of Gravataí. “On our part, we see another stage of consolidation of a project to make Becker a reference in the city and region, truly expanding and qualifying care processes for the entire population, especially users of the Unified Health System”, he comments . Júlio Matos also thanked the “determining support from the City Council and the Gravataí City Hall, as well as the Rio Grande do Sul State Government and parliamentarians from the Federal Government of Rio Grande do Sul, a sum of efforts that will change the level of health in the municipality. of Gravataí”.

For the mayor, Luiz Zaffalon, the start of work on the New Emergency SUS by Dom João Becker reinforces the institution’s commitment to the city. “Gravataí needs a bigger hospital and this project represents exactly that: the construction of a hospital the size of our city”, he pointed out.

As noted by councilor Alan Vieira, president of the Gravataí City Council, the expansion of the SUS Emergency represents the effective arrival of Santa Casa in the Gravataí community. “It is with it that the community will be able to see all the investment that has already been made by the institution, but which will now be visible to the eyes of our population. The expectation to take advantage of the new structure and new equipment is already very high within the community”, he said.

According to the superintendent of the Dom João Becker Hospital, Antônio Weston, the start of construction is another positive step in the qualification of the healthcare service in Gravataí. “Currently, more than 80% of consultations in our hospital are emergency care, which shows the importance of this service for the city”, he informs. In a recent public account rendering, carried out at the City Council, Santa Casa disclosed that in three years there were more than 380 thousand consultations at Becker, of which 313,000 were in the emergency room.

In addition to the mayor and other political and business partners, Antônio Weston highlights the support of the councilors of Gravataí, who “donated their savings for this work that has a profound social impact”. In all, the City Council allocated more than R$ 3 million for the construction, resources obtained from the reduction of administrative expenses of the parliament throughout 2021. The total cost for the creation of the New Emergency SUS by Dom João Becker is R$ 10.6 million.

The event was also attended by the acting governor, Ranolfo Vieira, the state health secretary, Arita Bergmann, the federal deputy Danrlei de Deus, the state deputy Patrícia Alba, the president of the Gravataí City Council, Alan Vieira, among other authorities and representatives of companies and entities of the municipality.