Would you follow Matheus Donelli in Corinthians’ goal? Vote in poll of Meu Timo!

Last Monday, when Corinthians beat Chapecoense 1-0, the goal of Alvinegra was defended by the young Matheus Donelli. The reason was the suspension of goalkeeper Cássio, after taking the third yellow card against Internacional. So, the My Timon wants to know: Donelli deserves a streak as a Corinthians starter?

So far, the young man from the base of Timão has played five matches as a professional. There were four victories (Ponte Preta, Novorizontino, River Plate-PAR and Chapecoense) and one draw (Palmeiras). Regarding conceded goals, Donelli was leaked on four occasions: in Derby, the goalkeeper conceded two goals; in the games against Ponte Preta and Novorizontino, they conceded a goal each.

Despite his history with 555 games and nine titles for Corinthians, Cássio has received criticism from the fans. The last one was even in the game against Internacional. Timão won the game by 2-1, but the archer ended up failing at the end of the game and conceded the tie at Beira-Rio.

It is important to point out that Corinthians occupies the sixth place in the Brasileirão and the competition is nine rounds from the end. The team is five points away from the G4, the direct classification zone for the Libertadores, and needs to score to try to avoid competing in the Pre-Libertadores.

Timão still has direct clashes against Fortaleza, Atlético-MG and Flamengo – the teams fight at the top of the table. In addition, Timão also fights against teams that are fighting to leave or distance themselves from the Z4, such as Santos, Ceará, Athletico-PR, Grêmio and Juventude.

Given the situation, the My Timon he wants to know: would you, fan, give Matheus Donelli a sequel in Corinthians’ goal, or would you prefer Cássio’s return to the starting lineup? Vote for the poll below!

