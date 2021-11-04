WoW: Director Says Content Removal Is No Smoke Screen

Amid the biggest crisis in its history, Blizzard remains immersed in controversy and investigations into employee harassment throughout its history. In the meantime, games like overwatch and World of Warcraft has been much criticized for taking measures that are too timid given the scale of the real problem.

A lot of fans feel annoyed to see the games limit themselves to removing mentions of former employees accused of abuse and altering some arts that have aged badly when the real issue is dealing with the work culture involving real people.

Small in-game changes will be implemented already in the next big patch of World of Warcraft, and director Ion Hazzikostas spoke to VentureBeat about how the current team sees these controversies:

“On the one hand we have people who express their concern that we are just making a smokescreen, in the sense that we are just changing a few words in the game rather than facing the toughest problems,” pondered Ion. “The thing is, it’s not just a matter of doing one or the other. We’re pretty sure you can’t solve systemic injustices just by changing an emote, but why not do that while we’re also working on security and diversity issues?”

“As we’re improving our ways of sharing feedback with the team, recruiting a more diverse team and better evaluating management, we can also get our game straightened out! Over the past 17 years, of course there’s a lot left there. that no longer reflects the current values ​​and voices of the team and players. There are things that we are not proud of, and that were highlighted by the community in a way that we were unable to hear at the time.”

In addition, Ion confirmed that the team continues to actively look for ways to mitigate community toxicity through learning artificial intelligence, rather than relying on old-fashioned manual reporting. What did you think of his answers and vision? He is satisfied with the direction of Blizzard and of WoW? Comment below!