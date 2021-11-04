Xavi doesn’t hide his anxiety about a deal with Barcelona: “I hope it’s resolved soon” | spanish football

Barcelona’s priority to replace coach Ronald Koeman, Spaniard Xavi Hernández no longer hides his anxiety about the end of the Catalan club’s negotiation with Al Sadd.

1 de 1 Al Sadd coach Xavi is negotiating with Barcelona — Photo: Reproduction Xavi, coach of Al Sadd, is negotiating with Barcelona — Photo: Reproduction

On Wednesday, after directing the Qatari club in the 3-3 draw with Al Duhail, Xavi spoke to the Spanish press present at the Thani Bin Jassim stadium, in Doha.

– The two clubs are in conversation, I can’t say much more, but I’m a positive person. They need to come to terms. I’ve been talking to Barça for days, everything is ready. Both clubs know my position and I hope it is resolved soon – said the former midfielder of Barça and the Spanish team.

– I really want to go home, I hope it happens. Returning to Barcelona would be spectacular, for sure exciting – he added.