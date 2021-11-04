Xavi doesn’t hide his anxiety about a deal with Barcelona: “I hope it’s resolved soon” | spanish football

Barcelona’s priority to replace coach Ronald Koeman, Spaniard Xavi Hernández no longer hides his anxiety about the end of the Catalan club’s negotiation with Al Sadd.
Xavi, coach of Al Sadd, is negotiating with Barcelona — Photo: Reproduction
On Wednesday, after directing the Qatari club in the 3-3 draw with Al Duhail, Xavi spoke to the Spanish press present at the Thani Bin Jassim stadium, in Doha.
– The two clubs are in conversation, I can’t say much more, but I’m a positive person. They need to come to terms. I’ve been talking to Barça for days, everything is ready. Both clubs know my position and I hope it is resolved soon – said the former midfielder of Barça and the Spanish team.
– I really want to go home, I hope it happens. Returning to Barcelona would be spectacular, for sure exciting – he added.
A delegation of Barcelona leaders is in Doha to negotiate with Al Sadd. The Catalan club’s emissaries were at the stadium to follow the match that may have been Xavi’s last in charge of Al Sadd. By scoring the team’s third goal, Brazilian naturalized Qatari Rodrigo Tabata ran to the edge of the field and hugged the coach in celebration.