Xavi misses and gives clues about the future after a draw in ‘farewell mood’

Negotiating with Barcelona, ​​Xavi gave an interview after Al-Sadd’s draw in the Qatar championship.

one week after fire ronald koeman, O Barcelona it goes without an effective technician. This may change soon as the Al-Sadd de Xavi tied this Wednesday with Al-Duhail in the match that had been treated as possible farewell to the current commander of the champion of Qatar.

“I’m a very positive person and it’s a matter of common sense: they need to come to an agreement, both parties know my stance”, stated Xavi after the match, referring to Barcelona and Al-Sadd.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“We are in talks. Eager, but I can’t go any further than that,” continued the maroon-blue idol.

Despite not sticking to the deal, Xavi made clear his willingness to take charge of the club that revealed him.

“Barcelona are coming to negotiate, you can imagine, I have the illusion up there. If it happens, it will be spectacular”, he confessed.

The former athlete, currently 41, even responded about the kind of change Barcelona needed.

“The coach who goes there must not be a messiah, it must be a matter of making the group, of positivity. We’ve already seen a different Barça in Kiev, they have a chance in the group (Champions). It’s a matter of the team, of forgetting the individual and paddling in the same direction”, he said.

2nd place in group E of Champions League and only in the 9th place of Laliga, Barcelona need a turnaround in the season. The next chance is this Saturday, at 12:15 pm (GMT), against the Celtic of Vigo, in a match that has Live broadcast and exclusive to Star+ subscribers.