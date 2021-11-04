Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite up to 20% off Amazon

The Xbox Series S, New Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite consoles are up to 20% off at Amazon. Take the opportunity to secure the leading new generation consoles from Microsoft and Nintendo available on the market.

The Xbox Series S is 5% off. He is one of the most modern and perhaps the main highlight of Microsoft at the moment. This version of the new generation of Xbox consoles sacrifices the disc player and offers dynamic resolution at 1440p. Depending on how you plan to play, S can make a lot of sense.

The Nintendo Switch is in traditional colors Red and Neon Blue and its brother Nintendo Switch Lite, is the new release of the company. It has portability as an ally and is available in Turquoise.

Below the IGN Brazil listed the four discounted consoles on Amazon*. Pay attention to product availability and price variations.

Xbox Series S console

Xbox Series S, the smallest and most stylish Xbox ever. With higher frame rates, faster loading times and richer, more dynamic worlds, the Xbox Series S delivers next-generation speed and performance in a compact, all-digital form factor.

Xbox Series S console costs $2,649.00 on Amazon.

New Nintendo Switch Console – Neon Blue and Neon Red

The Nintendo Switch is designed to be a part of your life, transforming from a desktop console to a portable console in the blink of an eye. Place your Nintendo Switch on the base of the console to enjoy playing on your television and open the cradle to share the screen in multiplayer games. Choose your control style — one or two controls, vertically or horizontally, docked on the console or not — and play the game in a variety of ways.

New Nintendo Switch Console – Neon Blue and Neon Red costs R$ 2,299.99 on Amazon.

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise

Introducing Nintendo Switch Lite, a new version of the Nintendo Switch console that has been optimized for personal and portable gaming. With a built-in D-Pad directional button and elegant design in a single element, it’s perfect for playing anywhere and will accompany you wherever you go.

Nintendo Switch Lite Turquoise costs R$1,661.73 on Amazon.

*Buying from the links above, the IGN Brazil receives a share.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil at the Youtube and visit our pages on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.