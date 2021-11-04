Xbox Wireless Controller 20th Anniversary Special Edition Pre-Order Starts Tomorrow!

It will be available at major retailers for a suggested retail price of R$599

THE Microsoft is bringing to Brazil a Xbox Wireless Controller Special Edition in celebration of the brand’s 20th anniversary in the world. Starting this Thursday, November 4th, you can pre-order the Xbox 20 Year Special Edition Wireless Controller at major retailers across the country. suggested price of R$599.

The controller takes a fresh take on the translucent green of the original Xbox Debug kit. The body has a black finish with metallic internal components and also brings the nostalgic green color of the brand’s first logo.

About features, the product offers all the latest. Some examples are improved ergonomics, better connectivity between devices, a dedicated share button, and reduced latency. You’ll also be able to easily pair it and switch between devices, including Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android and iOS via Xbox Wireless technology and Bluetooth.

Also, whoever connects this controller to their Xbox Series X|S will unlock a exclusive wallpaper and celebrating the 20th anniversary.



The product will have limited stock and will be available at Amazon, Americanas.com, Casas Bahia, Extra.com.br, Kabum, Magazine Luiza, Ponto Frio, Shoptime and Submarino.

