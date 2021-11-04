Xiaomi 12 is ready and mass production starts soon

The Xiaomi 12, the Chinese maker’s next flagship cell phone, is expected to begin mass production later this month. Following the brand’s tradition, the new device should be unveiled to the public in December, according to speculation coming from the manufacturer’s home country.

According to the information in the Gizchina, the late start of manufacturing can lead to product shortages at launch. In addition, the Xiaomi 12 Pro and Ultra variants are not expected to be introduced until Q1 2022.

Alleged images of the Xiaomi 12 were posted on the Chinese social network Weibo.Source: Weibo/GizChina/Reproduction

This week, alleged images of the Xiaomi 12 were posted on the Chinese social network Weibo. With a good track record, informant Mukul Sharma claims to have taken pictures of the device being used by a person on the Chinese subway.

Records show the device with a camouflage case that reveals little of the external design. However, it is possible to notice that the model has a large display with a tiny notch for a centered front camera and very thin edges.

If the images are really from the Xiaomi 12, it proves that the device is ready to go into production soon. Furthermore, the manufacturer must be very close to showing the first smartphone teasers.

Xiaomi’s new smartphone should bring a very wide screen.Source: Weibo/GizChina/Reproduction

Possible specifications of Xiaomi 12

According to the Gizchina, the Xiaomi 12 will use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 898 processor. With no details on the size, rumors indicate that the device will feature a curved LTPO AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Another supposed highlight of the device is the 5,000 mAh battery with support for fast charging with 120W wire. As well, the device may be compatible with 50W wireless charging, according to speculation.

The Xiaomi 12 should have configuration options with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. Finally, the model can feature at least three sensors for the rear camera module.