XP Inc.’s 3rd Quarter Profit Up 82% | finance

THE XP Inc. ended the third quarter of 2021 with profit adjusted net of BRL 1.039 billion, an increase of 82% compared to the same period last year, but relatively stable compared to the interval between April and June, when it reported gains of BRL 1.034 billion.

THE total capture it dropped from R$75 billion to R$37 billion from the end of the June quarter to September. The financial services platform informed, however, that adjusting the number for concentrated custody transfers — above R$ 5 billion per client or economic group, and which are usually more volatile —, net inflows exceeded R$ 45 billion to BRL 47 billion in this interval. In the previous report, XP had not given this opening.

As already disclosed in the operational previews, the assets in custody had a quarterly decrease of 3%, but an increase of 40% in 12 months. This account has the effect of updating the amounts held in custody at market prices. In September 2020, XP had BRL 563 billion under its umbrella.

Despite the strong devaluation of the market impacting the volumes in custody, Bruno Constantino, chief financial officer (CFO) of XP, assessed that the macroeconomic scenario should not affect the company’s results.

“I don’t see it affecting the business in a negative way, I see a change in the mix and we are aware of the opportunities.”

He cited that while equity issues slowed down due to market turmoil, the debt funding and the mergers and acquisitions operations.

For the executive, the thesis of attracting customers still concentrated in large banks has not changed. And as XP develops other lines of business, it has more fronts to capture results.

At revenues net sales grew 5% in the third quarter, to R$ 3.368 billion, with an increase of 51% in 12 months. O EBITDA adjusted retreated 6% between June and September, but increased 61% in 12 months. The margin/Ebitda dropped from 41.3% to 36.9% in the quarter, but with an increase compared to 34.6% in September 2020.

THE credit portfolio, one of the new verticals, reached R$8.6 billion, with an average term of 3.3 years. As these operations are guaranteed by investments that the customer maintains in XP, the default above 90 days is practically zero, Constantino said. A year ago, the company had R$1.4 billion.