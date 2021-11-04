XP Inc. (XPBR31) records adjusted net income of R$1.039 billion in the 3rd quarter, up 82% year-on-year

BDR XP debuts at B3 – Credit: Cauê Diniz

SÃO PAULO – XP Inc. (XPBR31) recorded adjusted net income of R$ 1.039 billion in the third quarter of 2021, up 82% compared to the same period last year, when it earned R$ 570 million, and 1% against the R$ 1.034 billion registered in the second quarter of 2021. The data were released this Wednesday (3), after the market closed.

Gross revenue was BRL 3.368 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to BRL 2.245 billion in the same quarter in 2020, up 50%. In comparison with April and June 2021, when gross revenue was R$ 3.2 billion, the increase was 5%. Net revenue totaled r $ 3.171 billion, up 51% on an annual basis and 5% compared to the second quarter of this year.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) increased to BRL 1.17 billion in the quarter, 61% higher than the BRL 728 million recorded in the months between July and September 2020. Compared to the R$1.245 billion registered between January and March 2021, there was a 6% drop.

XP Inc. had 3.296 million active customers in the third quarter of 2021, up 5% from the second quarter, while up 25% year-on-year.

In the period ended September 30, total Assets Under Custody (AUC) was BRL 789 billion on September 30, 40% year-on-year growth and 3% decrease compared to the previous quarter.

Total net funding was R$37 billion in the third quarter compared to R$75 billion in the second quarter. Net funding adjusted for concentrated custody transfers was BRL 47 billion, or BRL 16 billion per month, up from BRL 45 billion in the previous quarter, reflecting a strong performance both in the autonomous agent network and in the direct channels, he says. the company.

The so-called Net Promoter Score (so-called NPS, an index that assesses customer satisfaction) increased from 76 in June to 77 in September. XP Inc. also noted the number of new autonomous advisors connected to the network. There was a gross addition of 1,188 new advisors, a 30% year-over-year growth and relatively stable quarter-on-quarter (when there was a gross addition of 1,198).

The credit portfolio reached R$8.6 billion on September 30, 2021, an increase of six times year on year, when the portfolio totaled R$1.4 billion. The portfolio duration was 3.3 years, with 0% default over 90 days.

The Total Volume of Payments (TPV, its acronym in English) in credit cards reached BRL 3.3 billion, a growth of 55% compared to the second quarter of this year. XP Inc launched the XP Visa Infinite credit card in March.

“Although we are at an early stage in our initiatives related to Banco XP, collateralised credit and credit card, the data indicates a high potential for cross sell within our platform. Our goal is to increase engagement within the current customer base, offering a complete and integrated experience, and thus improving our long-term relationship with our customers”, comments Thiago Maffra, CEO of XP Inc.

Learn how to transform the Stock Exchange into a recurring source of earnings. Watch Professor Su’s free class and find out how.

Related