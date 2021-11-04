“You are part of the solar system, but you are not the sun”

THE FUTURE OF SPRINT RACING AND THE US F1 BOOST | TT GP #37

Last weekend, Toto Wolff gave an effervescent interview to the British daily Daily Mail. Acid, the Mercedes boss said he hoped the Lewis Hamilton-Max Verstappen dispute could end as Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost in 1989 and 1990, fired at rival Christian Horner and called him a “little Hollywood actor” and was even left for Fernando Alonso. Unfiltered, the Austrian began his speech about the supposed lack of recognition that Lewis Hamilton has by the public in the UK for prodding the Spaniard and considering him as one of the drivers who feel bigger than they really are.

During the lengthy interview with the London newspaper, Wolff explained the reasons why he believes Hamilton does not have the appreciation he should have from the British public. In the view of the Mercedes boss, much of this is due to the fact that Lewis has always been in evidence since he started his career in Formula 1.

“I think Lewis isn’t as highly regarded here as he should be, for a lot of reasons. He was very successful right away with McLaren, and the story of his life before that, the financial difficulties, the racism he was exposed to, is something that was never seen by the public”, explained Toto.

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Toto Wolff gave a shattering interview to the Daily Mail last weekend (Photo: Jiri Krenek/Mercedes)

“People didn’t see it. What they saw was a young man entering Formula 1 and succeeding from the start. And because he is an extravagant person who polarizes even more. People can’t handle it very well,” he said.

“It’s very difficult to deal with a person who others think has everything, who wins all the time. The more you win, the more people root for the underdog”, added Wolff, who also believes that Hamilton will only get the recognition he deserves for his achievements — seven-time world champion, owner of 100 wins and 101 poles so far — when he finishes his career in clues.

“Only when he retires, I think, people will understand the magnitude of his achievements,” added the leader.

In the view of the Mercedes commander, Hamilton’s success depends on always being in the right car at the right time, but also because the driver took a risk in a transfer that was much criticized at the time: the exchange of the winner McLaren for the then promising Mercedes. A year later, the German team opened a dynasty with the opening of the hybrid engine era.

“People who say they could have been world champions in Lewis’ car… Well, why aren’t you in that car then? Why did he move from McLaren to Mercedes in 2013? It was a bold move”, he stressed.

From then on, Wolff talked about drivers who are driven by other motivations, not necessarily having the best car. And that’s when the Austrian took the opportunity to nudge Alonso. “There are examples, even now, of drivers who opted for the money over the car.”

Toto Wolff said that Alonso opted for money over having a big car in F1 (Photo: Alpine)

“Fernando Alonso is, without a doubt, one of the best drivers who have ever raced in F1. Ever. It’s disappointing for the sport that he doesn’t have more than two titles. But it’s about knowing that you’re part of the solar system, you’re not the sun,” he snapped.

“Some drivers are foolish. They gain the media spotlight and begin to believe they are the sun. And you are not. None of us are. We are all satellites, we are the planets that rotate”, added Toto Wolff acid.

Mercedes even considered Alonso on two occasions. In the second half of 2014, when Fernando was still at Ferrari and had the highest salary in F1, the German team offered him a spot, but as long as the Asturian reduced his salaries considerably. Alonso not only refused the proposal but also decided to return to McLaren, who had Honda as a partner and responsible for a good part of his salary, again the biggest in F1. But the McLaren-Honda project failed resoundingly, and the partnership between the team and the automaker fell apart at the end of 2017, largely on account of Alonso himself.

Then, when Nico Rosberg surprised the sports world and decided to retire just five days after winning the 2016 world title, Alonso was even quoted as the German’s replacement. But Wolff preferred to bring Valtteri Bottas from Williams and reinforced the reason why he chose not to sign the two-time champion.

“He can drive well, but he also has an explosive personality, like Hamilton. This is very positive in the car, but we have to take into account that issue in the combination with Lewis. There is a name in the story of an authentic explosion between two pilots [fazendo menção à rivalidade travada por Hamilton e Alonso em 2007, na McLaren]. Our Spanish friend left us these scars”, said Wolff at the time, shortly after he made an agreement with Bottas, in early 2017.

O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the Mexico City Formula 1 GP LIVE and in REAL TIME. Follow everything here.