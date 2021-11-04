You can download it! Google Camera 8.4 APK with Pixel 6 Pro features is available for download

The smartphones were launched with the latest version of Google Camera, whose installation package was subsequently made available for other devices. Now the new Google Camera app update is available in APK for all Android users with the advanced features of Pixel 6 Pro.

The recently launched Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have brought a host of new things to the public looking for a respectable rival for flagships renowned, like the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Highlighted, there is the Google Tensor chipset that contributes to the excellent processing of images captured by cell phone lenses.

Google Camera 8.4 takes full advantage of expertise from big tech in computational photography that optimizes the images captured by the Pixel family for years and implements an update to the software. The new version can be installed on several devices, however, as it is not a modification, it is possible that it is incompatible with some models.

Users of various Android phones will be able to use the tools debuted with Pixel 6, including the Magic Rubber; Face Unblur, for sharper face shots; Real Tone, to optimize skin tone capture; and Motion Mode, which adds motion blur to a landscape background.

Devices compatible with the app must receive the update through the Play Store. If the package is not yet available, you can download Google Camera 8.4.167 via APK. Other users can test the compiled version in APKS.