‘You have to learn to be an athlete’

The experienced defender Hummels, from Borussia Dortmund, criticized the Brazilian Antony after his team’s loss to Ajax, yesterday, in the Champions League – the German was sent off after a cart that hit the attacking midfielder (watch the move below ).

In an interview with DAZN after the match, the 32-year-old player, who also defends the European team, called Antony’s fall in the game in question as “unsportsmanlike”.

“My opponent’s performance should not be ignored. That was grossly unsportsmanlike,” began Hummels, who praised the Brazilian’s skill but said the opponent needs to “learn” how to be an athlete.

“Antony is a great football player. Now he just has to learn to be an athlete. When that happens, maybe it will get even better,” he continued.

The German also took the opportunity to criticize the match referee, Michael Oliver, for having received a direct red card for the move – which was analyzed by the VAR, but the expulsion remained.

“It was a wrong and absurd decision. I don’t know how a referee who has supposed Champions level gave me red,” he concluded.

Watch the pitch between Hummels and Antony: