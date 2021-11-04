Young man approved at 32 universities wins scholarship to play Fortnite in the USA

The boy applied to institutions targeting sports teams

Performance in electronic games can take a lot of people far, and 17-year-old Guilherme Mannarino has become yet another great example. The young carioca was Approved at 32 universities in the United States due to his skill at Fortnite, including full scholarship in three of them.

The boy applied to institutions targeting sports teams. According to Guilherme, foreign colleges offered scholarships for him to represent their sports teams, being able to choose any type of course available besides the “extra”. Through Instagram, he met another young man who had won a scholarship abroad and thus started looking for information.

“There are several sites in the United States where you can find technicians [de esports] of the faculties. You have to run a long way back.” – William Mannarino.

Guilherme’s routine includes five hours of training at Fortnite – this after three hours of study and physical exercise. The boy also trains the reflex both on specific sites and in “analog mode”.



“I get into the game, or, depending on the day, I analyze matches that my team and I played, we train. There is an analysis of what we went wrong, for us to fix. Later in the evening, when training ends, I try to study English, because I really need to get the pass grade, which is the main thing for them.” – William Mannarino.

Guilherme also cites the lack of investment and knowledge about the universe of competitive Games in Brazil and says that “there is still a very big taboo around this world.” Guilherme will study computer engineering at UCF, the University of Central Florida, in Orlando , from the second half of 2022.

Via: G1