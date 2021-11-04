Young man has a disfigured face due to 2 cm deep wounds

The English Kirsten Cowell, 19, began to live an extremely traumatic experience after her face was progressively covered by wounds two centimeters deep.

The photos show the holes that appeared in the young woman’s face. At the time of healing, the wound sites started to be covered with a dark skin, different from its natural tone.

Kirsten said the problem made her feel so ugly that she was forced to leave the boyfriend she had been with for two years and six months. “I had to abandon him because of my mental health. I didn’t think it was fair for him to see me this way,” said the girl to The Sun newspaper.

Kristen Kristen before the woundsPersonal archive Kristen Cowell wound Wounds were about 2 cm deepPersonal archive Kristen Cowell wounds Crusts formed on the young woman’s facePersonal archive 0

Doctors suspect she has pyoderma gangrenosum (PG), a rare, non-contagious skin condition that can be triggered by a small wound, scratch or even an insect bite.

Pyoderma gangrenosum is usually related to cases of Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, or blood cancer.

The girl has been on a diet of yogurt, ice cream and soup, as moving her face to chew became painful for her. Kirsten started noticing her skin changing three months ago, but she believed they were just blemishes that would disappear on their own.

To treat the problem, the young woman has been using antibiotics and steroids. He has also had surgery to remove the scabs that have formed on his face. According to The Sun newspaper, she is now looking for a PG specialist to help with her treatment.