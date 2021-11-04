YouTuber turns mini fridge into a $10,000 PC gamer

The project, which was all sponsored, has the best in hardware

There is one infinity of casemods bringing inspiration from many different games. But this case is inspired by the hoopla that became real, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X-based mini-fridge. YouTuber “Basically Homeless” has set up a super PC inside a small refrigerator, one that would make the strongest console of this generation cry.

The entire assembly came out with the total cost of youtuber effort to assemble the machine (and a lot of headache with refrigeration). All parts came from sponsorships, the refrigerator from GFUEL and hardware from Micro Center. THE “world’s fastest mini gamer fridge” simply has a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090. The rest of the super fridge configuration is:

CPU – Intel Core i9-11900K

i9-11900K Motherboard – ASUS Z590-E ROG STRIX Gaming WiFi

GPU – EVGA GeForce RTX 3090 FTW3

RAM – G.Skill Trident Z Neo Series RGB 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-4000

SSD – Inland Premium 1TB

Source – EVGA SuperNOVA 1200P2

Monitor – Acer CG437K Pbmiiippuzx 43″ UHD (3840 x 2160) 144Hz

Cables – Lian Li Strimer Plus 24 RGB 24-Pin ATX / Plus 8 RGB 8-Pin PCI-E Cable

Radiator – EKWB 360 mm High-Performance Computer

Block – Corsair Hydro X Series XC5 RGB

Case: Fridge GFUEL

His first attempt, using a mini ITX system with AMD Ryzen 3200G and GTX 1650 just putting it inside the fridge the way it was put together, ended up in total loss of the parts. “We overclock the GPU, CPU and RAM, why not ‘overclock’ the fridge?” said youtuber. The initial goal was hit 985 FPS on Minecraft. For the record, this guy is pure bullshit.



The “fridge overclock” was done replacing the mini fridge compressor for a portable air conditioner. Luckily for youtuber (and convenience), his father is a professional technician in ventilation and air conditioning systems. After solving the problems in such a project (and a lot of fuss later), the fastest mini gamer fridge in the world is ready.

After everything is ready, YouTuber still had to deal with the air conditioner by blowing moist air into the fridge/PC. He saw it in time and managed to save the system. Temperatures were low, but not so low, with maximums of 55°C and 68°C on GPU and CPU respectively at one point in the video. Unfortunately it doesn’t just focus on showing the tests and temperatures, but on the assembly process. Important benchmarks were left out.

Via: Gamerant Source: YouTube/Basically Homeless