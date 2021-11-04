Zen 4 Dense Could Be AMD’s Answer to Intel Hybrid Technology

Leaker details information on upcoming generations of AMD CPUs, including Zen 4D and Zen 5 architectures

Intel is preparing for the official release of the 12th generation of processors Intel Core, also known as Alder Lake.

In addition to the debut of technologies such as PCIe 5.0 and RAM type memory support DDR5, this new generation of CPUs also stands out for making use of two different types of cores: Performance (P-Colors – Golden Cove) and Efficiency (E-colors – Gracemont).

According to a video published by Moore’s Law is Dead (MLD) this Thursday (04), rival AMD is preparing to take a very similar path, adopting a Big.Little-style distribution for its future generations of processors (more specifically from Zen 5).

The video published by MLD deals with two issues in particular, which are the new leaks about AMD Zen 4D and Zen 5 architectures.



Zen 4 Dense – a multi-core put in

According to MLD, the Zen 4 Dense (Zen 4D) would be a bifurcation of Zen 4 architecture, restructured with an unprecedented system of cache memory, fewer resources and reduced clocks. The objective behind this simplification is increase chip density and at the same time decrease power consumption.

Despite losing a bit of performance for single-thread type applications, Zen 4 Dense architecture would bring considerable leaps in multi-core scenarios, as it would allow the installation of a much larger amount of cores in the same area of ​​the die.

The first chip to use this Zen 4D architecture would be the “Bergamo”, which is scheduled to be launched in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023. According to sources, it would come with up to 16 cores per chiplet, reaching 128 colors (8 chiplets).

The leaker also cites that the number of DDR5 channels has not yet been confirmed, but that it could reach 12. Other details of Zen 4D supposedly include the removal (total or partial) of support for AVX-512 instructions (something that also appears to have been problematic for Intel), although multi-threading (SMT-2) support is still a possibility.



AMD Zen 5, the big turnaround

MLD claims that AMD’s Zen 5 architecture is being treated internally with a lot more excitement about the Zen 4 architecture. can bring a performance jump of up to 40% over the Zen 4 architecture (with an expected minimum of 20%).

The most curious point is that with Zen 5 AMD plans to officially enter the Big.Little concept, that is, of efficiency cores added to performance cores. This idea that came from smartphones is making its way into the desktop and notebook scenario, with companies like Intel and Apple already putting the idea into practice.

In fact, the MLD channel also mentions that the simplified Zen 4D cores will be just the foundation for the efficiency cores of the Zen 5 architecture. In all, the processors would come with 8 high-performance cores with Zen 5 architecture, plus 16 additional Zen 4D-like cores.

According to the source, these chips are slated for release by the end of 2023 (Q3), which would leave an interval of 11 to 14 months between the release of Zen 4 and Zen 5.

As the Video Cardz website reported, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen rumors about the Zen 4D architecture, as the codename has appeared in leaks of AMD’s Granite Ridge and Strix Point lines.

Via: Video Cardz Source: Moore’s Law is Dead