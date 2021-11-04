ZenFone 8 and 8 Flip arrive in Brazil with Snapdragon 888; see price

Asus launched this Thursday (4) the new ZenFone 8 and ZenFone 8 Flip in Brazil. With the slogan “Big in performance, compact in size”, the company promises to deliver a cell phone that — really — fits in your pocket, but with power.

The models have as a great highlight the use of Snapdragon 888, the top-of-the-line chip from Qualcomm in 2021. In addition, the devices bring very interesting proposals: while one of the models has a “mini” design, the other bets on a look with rotating camera.

ZenFone 8

The most basic model of the two features a 5.9-inch Full HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED screen. The size, in fact, gave the cell the nickname “mini” since its introduction. The display refresh rate is 120 Hz and the fingerprint reader is under the screen.

Regarding performance, the ZenFone 8 is equipped with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, brings 8 GB of RAM and has variants with 128 or 256 GB of internal storage in Brazil. The 4,000 mAh battery will have a quick 30W recharge, with a charger included in the box.

The rear photographic assembly is equipped with two lenses, a 64MP main sensor and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The front camera has 12 MP.

Disclosure/Asus

ZenFone 8 Flip

The Zenfone 8 Flip is bigger and has a “more expensive” premium. The display is also AMOLED, but has 6.67 inches, 90 Hz refresh rate and under-screen reader. The 8 GB RAM memory comes with the 256 GB of internal storage, with the possibility of expansion via MicroSD. The processor is also Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The battery is bigger, with 5,000 mAh and a 30 W recharge. On the camera side, the ZenFone 8 Flip is more powerful, with a 64 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultrawide lens and the addition of an 8 MP sensor with up to 12x optical zoom.

Prices and availability

ZenFone 8 arrives in Brazil with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB for prices starting at BRL 3,999 in cash. The ZenFone 8 Flip model has prices starting at BRL 4,949. Values ​​are higher with installment payments.

Zenfone 8 Flip: from BRL 5,499 (BRL 4,949 in cash)

Zenfone 8: from BRL 4,438.89 (BRL 3,999 in cash)

Both models are now available for purchase on the ASUS website and at ASUS partner retailers in the 128GB version. The edition of devices with 256 GB arrives in November in the Brazilian market.