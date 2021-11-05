10 Brazilian films that caused controversy before or after the premiere

Scenes from some movies that caused controversy before or after the premiere (photo: Disclosure)

After several postponements, the first feature of



Wagner Moura



as director,



marighella



, premieres in Brazilian cinemas this Thursday (11/04).

The film will be released after a long journey through important festivals around the world. in addition to



Berlin



,



Seattle



,



Hong Kong



,



sydney



,



Santiago



,



Havana



,



Istanbul



,



Athens



,



Stockholm



,



Cairo



, among about 30 exhibitions in countries on five continents.

based on biography



Marighella: The guerrilla who set the world on fire



, in



Mrio Magailles



. The film about the last years of life of the Bahian guerrilla



Carlos Marighella



(



1911



–



1969



) was about to debut in other opportunities, but the pandemic of



Covid-19



caused the date to be postponed.

Beyond the obstacles of the president’s government



Jair Bolsonaro



(no party), supposedly because of its political content, the



ancine



(



National Film Agency



) had a long struggle that made it difficult for the production to be released on national territory.

The cast, which has



Your Jorge



in the starring role, it also has



Adriana Esteves



,



Bruno Gagliasso



,



Luiz Carlos Vasconcellos



,



Herson Capri



,



Humberto Carro



,



Bella Camero



,



Maria Marighella



,



Ana Paula Bouzas



,



carla ribas



,



Jorge Paz



, between others.

Nonetheless,



marighella



was not the first movie to cause controversy



Brazil



. Check out, below, other productions that went through similar episodes before or after the premiere.

1 – Goat Marked to Die (1984)



The documentary film directed by one of the greatest documentarists in the history of national cinema,



Eduardo Coutinho



(



1933



–



2014



)



, Goat marked to die



tells the story of Joo Pedro Teixeira, leader of the peasant league of



Sap



, inside the



paraba



, murdered in



1962



. With the coup of



1964



, the filming was interrupted and ended up being censored by the



military government



. Part of the team was arrested on the grounds of communism.

17 years later, the director resumes dormant issues and, talking to the same technicians, places and characters who had been interviewed in the past, elaborate for the camera the meanings of his experiences during the long years of the military regime.

In



2015



, the film entered the list of



Brazilian Association of Film Critics



(



embrace



) as one of the 100 best Brazilian films of all time.

Scene of Goat Marked to Die (1984), by Eduardo Coutinho (photo: Divulgao/ Gaumont do Brasil)

2 – River, 40 Degrees (1955)



river, 40 degrees



, the filmmaker’s first feature film



Nelson Pereira dos Santos



(



1928



–



2018



), one of the most important works of national cinema. It was considered the inspiring work of cinema novo, an aesthetic and cultural movement that intended to show the Brazilian reality.

However, the cinematographic work that tells the story of five boys from a favela who, on a typical Rio de Janeiro Sunday with scorching sun, try to make a living selling peanuts in the city’s tourist spots was censored by the military in the 50s, who considered it a big lie. The authorities at the time even claimed that his title was a lie, since the



Rio de Janeiro



it used to hit 40 degrees often.

The film also entered the list made by



Brazilian Association of Film Critics



(



embrace



) as one of the 100 best Brazilian films of all time.

Scene from Rio, 40 Degrees (1955), by Nelson Pereira dos Santos (photo: Divulgao/ Columbia Pictures do Brasil)

3 – Midnight I’ll Take Your Soul (1964)



Jos Mojica Marins



(



1936



–



2020



), better known as Z do Caixo, his most famous character, was one of the main cultural producers in the country.

The work starred and directed by the gravedigger, which narrates the search for a woman who can generate her perfect child and, thus, continue her lineage. His wife can’t get pregnant, and he’s looking for a replacement, his friend’s girlfriend. With strong and explicit scenes about violence against women, the film was not seen with good eyes during the Brazilian dictatorial period and ended up being banned in some Brazilian states.

midnight I will take your soul



is also on the list made by



Brazilian Association of Film Critics



(



embrace



) as one of the 100 best Brazilian films of all time.

Scene from Midnight Take Your Soul (1964), by Jos Mojica Marins (photo: Divulgao/ NTM)

4 – Earth in Trance (1967)



Considered one of the main works of the period,



earth in trance



, scripted and directed by



Glauber Rocha



(



1939



–



1981



), deepens the study of the national situation.

The work presents the story of several characters, such as activists, intellectuals, politicians and businessmen who are involved in the dispute for power in the fictional Latin American country, called Eldorado.

At the time, the feature film faced problems with the censorship established during the dictatorship, accused of being subversive and offensive to the Catholic Church, being released when one of the characters ended up changing his name.

Another one that entered the list made by



Brazilian Association of Film Critics



(



embrace



) as one of the 100 best Brazilian films of all time.

Scene from Terra em Transe (1967), by Glauber Rocha (photo: Divulgao/ Difilm)

5 – Macunama (1969)



Macunama



, classic of



Mario de Andrade



(



1933



–



[1945



), directed by the filmmaker



Joaquim Pedro de Andrade,



ran into censorship in



1969



.

The story of an anti-heri, born in



Amazon



. Black turns white, he exchanges the forest for the city, where he lives with his brothers. The version that went to movie theaters at the time demanded an indicative rating of 18 years and imposed 15 cut scenes, which ranged from swear words to the phrase “A lot of savage and little health are the ills of Brazil only” was considered improper by the military regime.

Scene from Macunama (1969), by Joaquim Pedro de Andrade (photo: Divulgao)

6 – Far beyond Citizen Kane (1993)



Far beyond Citizen Kane



, produced by



Channel 4



, British state television, the documentary of



Simon Hartog



caused controversy in the early 90s. The film makes a relationship between the Brazilian media and the power in the country, by showing the supposed involvement of



Roberto Marinho



(



1904



–



2003



) with the military dictatorship in the



Brazil



.

At the time, the former president and founder of Grupo Globo managed to prevent the film from being shown legally in national territory. Until today, the work has never been shown on national television.

Scene from Much Beyond Citizen Kane (1993), by Simon Hartog (photo: Divulgao/Channel 4)

7 – Lower of the beasts (2006)



Award-winning, bold and controversial,



down of beasts



, directed by



Claudius Assisi



shook the audience, approaching a decadent universe, in which cruelty, pleasure and death intersect without distinction.

This film is not recommended for those with a weak stomach. The film, with strong and very explicit scenes, reflects on the condition of unprotected women, addressing dramatic themes such as beating women, rape, pedophilia, illegal prostitution and the sexual exploitation of minors.

Low sex, stomach and denunciation.

Scene from Baixio das beastas (2006), by Cludio Assis (photo: Divulgao)

8 – Bruna Surfistinha (2011)



Bruna Surfistinha



, directed by



Marcus Baldini



can be considered a classic of national cinema. inspired by the book



Scorpio’s Sweet Poison – A Call Girl’s Diary



in



Rachel Pacheco



.

Despite the traditional Brazilian family turning up their nose, the film is about the story of the most famous ex-prostitute in the



Brazil



was a box office hit.

The work caused controversy due to the nudity, sex and drug use scenes. However, the film doesn’t just show the sexual adventures of a call girl. It reveals the backstage of a difficult life even for those who, in this profession, can be considered successful.

The feature film was in the race for the 10 Brazilian films to be nominated for Best Foreign Film in the



oscar



in



2012



.

Scene by Bruna Surfistinha (2011), by Marcus Baldini (photo: Divulgao)

9 – Tattoo (2013)



Set at the end of the military dictatorship, the award-winning film by



Hilton Lacerda



represents a romance between an army officer and an actor of a theatrical company, entitled Cho de Estrelas, who performed shows full of debauchery and nude scenes.

in the plot of



Tattoo



, the young soldier moves between these two worlds, when he is with the troupe he lives sexual and political freedom and in the barracks he needs to adapt to the rules and discipline.

The work entered the list made by



Brazilian Association of Film Critics



(



embrace



) as one of the 100 best Brazilian films of all time.

Tattoo Scene (2013), by Hilton Lacerda (photo: Divulgao/Imovision)

10 – Aquarius (2016)



Aquarius



, made by



Klber Mendona Son



, has strong scenes of nudity and sex, its plot revolves around a 65-year-old woman who is the last resident of the building that gives its title to the work.

The feature was applauded after its screening in the



Cannes Festival



and for the french newspaper



Le Monde



, was the most beautiful film of the event. The work was included in the best films lists of that year by several Brazilian and foreign critics. In addition, the drama competed



Palme d’Or



, top prize in the French competition.