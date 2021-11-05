15-year-old Brazilian basketball player found dead in the US; CBB mourns the loss – Sports

The Brazilian player of Artur Bandiera basketball was found dead in the city of Cumberland, United States, on Tuesday. The 15-year-old student played for the varsity Bishop Walsh School, in which he was an exchange student, and was trained on the basis of Regattas Campinas-SP.

He was found dead in LaSalle House, a privately owned dormitory that houses Bishop Walsh students, according to the newspaper. Cumberland Times-News. According to the school, local police have not yet established the cause of death. There were no signs of crime or drug use, officials said.

“It is important for us as a community to pray for him and his family for the great loss they suffered. We will also remember those who are here in our community who were close to him and shared his time at the school,” said the school principal. , Jennifer Flinn, in a message posted on the entity’s social networks.

Also through the networks, the Brazilian Basketball Confederation (CBB) regretted the loss. “The CBB deeply regrets the death of young Artur Bandiera, 15 years old, a base athlete at Regatas Campineiro-SP, in the US. Artur is the son of the club’s base coach, Marcelo Bandiera, who is passionate about basketball like the whole family. Our condolences, thoughts and prayers!”