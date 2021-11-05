2-year-old boy gets rabies after fox attack and dies

A 2-year-old boy died after being attacked by a fox and contracting human rabies. Luís Samuel Almeida lived in the village of Santa Rita, municipality of Chapadinha, in Maranhão. He was hospitalized at the University Hospital of the Federal University of Maranhão (UFMA), in São Luís, for about a month.

At the first entry into the public health unit, on September 23, the boy already showed signs of the disease. He had irritation, a high degree of aggression and reactions as if he was going to bite. He struggled with the disease but didn’t resist.

Samuel’s case is the first confirmed occurrence of rabies in Maranhão in the last eight years. The last two cases had been registered in 2013, in the municipalities of Humberto de Campos and São José de Ribamar.

In October, the Health Secretary of Chapadinha, Richard Wilker, commented on the official Instagram of the Municipality of Chapadinha about the boy’s situation.

He explained that, at first, the suspicion was that the child was scratched by a cat and contracted rabies. However, after the boy’s comings and goings to the hospital and extensive investigation, it was concluded that Samuel was attacked by a fox.

