20-year-old Xbox themed controller arrives in Brazil for R$ 599

Microsoft announced, this Wednesday (3rd), that it starts tomorrow (4th) the pre-sale in Brazil of the Xbox Special Edition 20 Years old wireless controller. The product will cost R$ 599 and players will be able to order it at the main retailers in the country from 2 pm.

“This control is a milestone in our celebration. We can’t wait to see what the next 20 years have in store,” said Bruno Motta, Senior Category Manager for Xbox Brazil.

The 20th Anniversary Special Edition controller was officially unveiled in October by Microsoft after leaks showed its existence. The piece, which will be sold in Brazil with limited stock, has a translucent look from the original Xbox Debug kit. The joystick is finished in black and has metallic internal components.

In addition, the Xbox button was painted in a shade of green that recalls the brand’s first logo. The same color is present on the surface of the back and around the hybrid D-pad.

According to Microsoft, the controller has all the features of the latest version of the product, plus improved ergonomics, better connectivity between devices, a dedicated share button and reduced latency.

Those who purchase the collector’s piece will unlock a unique wallpaper once they connect to the Xbox Series X or Series S.