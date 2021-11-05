250,000-year-old child fossil found in South Africa | Science

Wits University researchers found bones from a South African cave. a child who would have lived at least 250,000 years ago. The team gathered 28 skull fragments and six teeth and estimated that the child was between 4 and 6 years old. The results were published in two articles in the journal. PaleoAnthropology.

The child’s skull was found alone, and no remains of his body were recovered. “When we put the skull together, we saw that there were no repeated parts and that many parts fit together, indicating that they were all from a single child,” explained paleoanthropologist Darryl de Ruiter.

The bones were in an extremely remote passageway in the Rising Star cave complex, the original site of the discovery of the first remains of Homo naledi, revealed in 2015. .

“Homo naledi remains one of the most enigmatic ancient human relatives ever discovered,” said Lee Berger, lead author of the study.

The researchers dubbed the new discovery Leti, short for a word in a local South African language that means “the lost.” They still can’t tell if the fossil was a man or a woman.

“The discovery of a single child’s skull, in such a remote location within the cave system, adds mystery to how these many remains came to be in these remote, dark spaces of Rising Star. It’s just one more puzzle among many surrounding this fascinating extinct human relative,” Berger said.

