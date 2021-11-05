5G: an overview of the connection around the world | Technology

5G is still new around the world. There are few countries that have the most advanced technology, called 5G “standalone” (SA) or 5G “pure”, which should start operating in Brazil in 2022.

Most places where the connection is available use the DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) standard, which offers higher speeds but uses the existing 4G infrastructure. This is the case in some Brazilian cities, for example.

UNDERSTAND: What is the 5G DSS and what is the difference to the 5G that will be auctioned in Brazil

Ookla, a consultancy that collects data on internet connections around the world, has a survey of countries that offer 5G plans (the company does not distinguish between the DSS and SA versions). See the map of network availability around the world:

Availability of ‘pure’ 5G

Opensignal, another company that analyzes the quality of internet connections, told the g1 that most 5G SA networks are in China and that there is heavy investment in technology in the United States by operator T-Mobile.

According to the company, even locations that have “pure” 5G, DSS technology is needed to support the initial infrastructure of the new network.

There are 5G SA operations in other regions, still at an early stage. This is the case in Germany, Australia, Canada, Colombia, South Korea, Spain, United States, Philippines, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Singapore, Thailand, according to statements from local operators consulted by the g1.

The novelty should expand over time in Brazil and in the world. The expectation is that Brazilian capitals will start receiving the most sophisticated network as of July 2022, for example.

5G quality today

5G available around the world today offers experiences that are generally better than 4G – but still far from realizing the technology’s full potential.

That’s because operators need to install fiber optic infrastructure beforehand to improve connection quality and coverage, a process that takes place gradually.

A September report by Opensignal points out that the leading country for 5G connection speed is South Korea, with an average download of 406 Mbps (megabits per second) (for comparison, the average 4G speed in Brazil is 17, 1 Mbps).

The consultancy recorded peak speeds of 831 Mbps in the Asian country – still far from the maximum potential of the technology, which could reach 10 Gbps (gigabits per second) under ideal conditions.

The company also verified the availability of the network, analyzing how much time people with compatible cell phones spent connected to 5G. See top 5:

South Korea – 28.1% of the time Saudi Arabia – 26.6% of the time Kuwait – 26.3% of the time Hong Kong – 25.3% of the time United States – 20.8% of the time

In an analysis of the reach of 5G networks, the champion was Hong Kong. In this case, Opensignal took into account the average proportion of locations where users connected to a 5G network in relation to all locations these users visited, measured on a scale of 0-10.

The data helps to understand if the technology is available in more neighborhoods, for example. See top 5:

Hong Kong – 6.5 South Korea – 6.1 Kuwait – 5.4 United States – 5.2 Netherlands – 4.7

See 5 changes that 5G will bring to people’s lives: