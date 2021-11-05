5G Auction Brings Three New Operators to Regional Mobile Market

the first day of auction of the fifth generation mobile internet (5G) confirmed the expectation of new companies entering the market, a move that, according to specialists, should help to expand the offer of services and increase competition in some locations. At the same time, the large companies (Vivo, Claro and TIM) defended their leadership positions by to round off the national lots, in addition to regional lots of weight.

“On the one hand, the big televisions bought the bands they expected. And, on the other hand, there was a good amount of new entrants in regional lots, which will certainly lead to greater diversity in the provision of services”, assesses the partner at consultancy Teleco Eduardo Tude.

The same vision is shared by the regulation director of the LCA consultancy, Cláudia Viegas. “The design in national and regional lots favored the entry of new competitors, as expected. And Oi’s exit from the mobile phone market (the company sold its networks to rivals) also created a favorable climate for this”, he says.

The possibility of the entry of a new competitor to face the large telecoms on a large scale has been closed. For this, a company would need to have purchased one of the national lots in the 3.5 Ghz range, which did not happen. Of the four available lots, three stayed with Vivo, Claro and TIM, and the fourth did not receive proposals in the auction.

Among the operators that will increase the competition in the interior of the country, is the Ceará Brisanet, the largest provider in the Northeast, with 760 thousand customers. The company was one of the highlights of the auction when it won not only the block referring to the Northeast in the 3.5 Ghz band, but also the one in the Midwest, showing its intention to grow. Brisanet operates in the fiber optic broadband business and now intends to offer mobile internet over 5G to its customers.

In the South, competition should also heat up. the paranaenses Copel and Sercomtel, controlled by the Bordeaux Fund, owned by the businessman Nelson Tanure, have plans to bring 5G to residential and business customers through FWA technology – a wireless modem that provides fast internet signal. Sercomtel took the block from the North Region and the interior of São Paulo in the 3.5 Ghz band. Copel, on the other hand, was part of the 5G Sul Consortium, in partnership with the Santa Catarina-based Unifique company, winner of the block that covers Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul.

A surprise at the auction was the entry of Cloud2u, a company linked to the network equipment manufacturer from São José dos Campos (SP) Greatek. The group does not operate directly in the provision of services to consumers, but it competed and won one of the most important assets of the block referring to Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo.

Another highlight of the event was the winity, which got the national batch of 700 Mhz – this range is left over from the previous 4G auction, in 2014, when Oi, already in financial difficulties, did not participate in the dispute. Winity is a company created a year ago by the asset manager Pátria Investimentos to hold infrastructure (networks, antennas and frequencies) for mobile services. It does not directly serve the end consumer, and its focus will be to “rent” the 700 Mhz band at wholesale to operators that offer the signal in retail.

Whoever tried a lot but didn’t take anything in this stage was the Mega Net, representative of the 5G Initiative – a group that brings together 421 providers from various regions of the country plus a financial partner. The consortium disputed six regional blocks and was defeated in all. The group aimed to auction off the blocks to form neutral networks that would be explored individually by each of the companies. But it did not work.

In any case, the confirmation of the high level of dispute and the arrival of the three newcomers in the mobile sector fulfilled one of the main objectives of the notice formulated by National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel), which is to diversify the offer of services to consumers.

The move will help to mitigate the market concentration caused by the sale of the Hi to the rivals Alive, clear and TIM.

Newcomers to the 5G auction:

Brisanet – Created by a former satellite dish vendor a little over ten years ago, in Ceará, Brisanet has become the leader in broadband in the Northeast; now, paying generous premiums, it debuts in the mobile service not only in its region of origin, but also in the Midwest; total investments in the auction left no chance for rivals in the places where it decided to prioritize

Check out the proposals and winners of the regional blocks in the 3.5 Ghz band:

Block C1 (Northern Region)

– There were no proposals

Block C2 (Northern Region and State of São Paulo)

– Winner: Sercomtel, with a bid of R$ 82 million, premium of 719.68%

– Other proposals: Highline do Brasil, R$77.7 million; 5G Initiative, BRL 10.3 million

Block C4 (Northeast Region)

– Winner: Brisanet, with a bid of R$ 1.250 billion, premium of 13.741%

– Other proposals: 5G Initiative, R$9.03 million

Block C5 (Midwest Region)

– Winner Brisanet, with a bid of R$ 150 million, premium of 4,054%

– Other proposals: Brasil Digital, R$ 2.527 million; 5G Initiative, R$ 3.285 million; and Cloud2u, BRL 80 million

Block C6 (South Region)

– Winner: Consortium 5G Sul (operators Unifique and Copel Telecom), with a bid of R$ 73.6 million, premium of 1,454%

– Other proposals: 5G Initiative, R$70 million.

Block C7 (Rio de Janeiro, Minas Gerais and Espírito Santo)

– Winner: Cloud2u, with a bid of R$405.1 million, premium of 6.266%

– Other proposals: 5G Initiative, R$6.2 million; and Highline do Brasil, BRL 27.7 million

Block C8 (Triângulo Mineiro and parts of Mato Grosso do Sul, Goiás and São Paulo)

– Winner: Algar Telecom, with a bid of R$2,350 million, premium of 358.5%

– Other proposals: Fly Link R$2.2 million; 5G Initiative BRL 5382 thousand