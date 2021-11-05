5G Auction: Brisanet pays a premium of 13,741.71%, and the country gains a new operator focused only on the Northeast

BRASILIA — The biggest premium of the 5G auction so far occurred in a regional block in the 3.5 GHz band. This band is considered the most important in the auction and had the main operators as winners of the national blocks. In the block dedicated to serving the Northeast region, however, the winner was Brisanet, which will pay R$ 1.2 billion. The premium is huge: 13,741.71% above the minimum price.

In regional blocks in the 3.5 GHz band, companies must offer 5G in municipalities with less than 30,000 inhabitants and fiber optic infrastructure in municipalities.

Brisanet claims to be the largest company among independent internet service providers in Brazil in fiber optic technology. The company is headquartered in Pereiro (CE) and operates the service in regions typically less explored by large telecom operators, in the interior of the Northeast region of the country.





With this, the country will have a new mobile network operator focused only on the Northeast.

“We have a new personal mobile service provider,” the auction president said.

Brisanet also won the 3.5 GHz lot dedicated to the Midwest region (except Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul sectors), paying an amount of R$ 105 million — this represents a premium of 4,054.27% over the minimum price.

Southeast region

Cloud2U Indústria e Comércio de Equipamentos Eletrônicos won the regional 3.5 GHz block in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo and Minas Gerais (except Triângulo Mineiro).

The company, which offered R$ 405 million, a premium of 6,266.25%, will be a new service provider for the region and is backed by Brazilian manufacturers of equipment for networks Greatek and Skytech, with plants in Ilhéus, Extrema and Manaus .





North region

In the 80 MHz batch in this band, dedicated to providing services only to the North region, there were no interested parties.

Sercomtel agreed to pay R$ 82 million — a 719% premium — for the block that will offer internet in the North region and in a large part of the state of São Paulo, which will have a new telephone operator.

The company headquartered in Londrina (PR) operates fixed and mobile telephony, GSM and 3G, in addition to long distance via code and broadband. This year, Anatel authorized Sercomtel to operate throughout the country.

South region

For the provision of services in the southern region of the country, the 5G Sul Consortium won the dispute, which will pay R$ 73 million for the range. The bidder won the auction after a long exchange of offers between it and Mega Net Internet Provider.

With the entry of the 5G Sul Consortium, the region of the country has a new mobile telephony provider.

The consortium is a union between Copel (Paraná) and Unifique (Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul) to compete for lots in the auction. Copel is part of Sercomtel’s economic group, but focuses on fixed broadband over fiber, while Sercomtel is a fixed telephony and mobile telephony concessionaire.